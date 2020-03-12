Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Quarantined Thursday as he awaits the results of a coronavirus test to determine if he was infected.

The South Carolina Republican office released a brief statement explaining the precautionary measure.

“Senator Graham was in Mar-a-Lago last weekend. He has no recollection of direct contact with the President of Brazil, who is awaiting the results of a coronavirus test, or with his spokesperson, who turned out to be positive, “said the report.

“However, with great caution and on the advice of his doctor, Senator Graham decided to self-quarantine pending the results of a coronavirus test.”

Graham’s team added that he will continue to work remotely for the time being.

Graham also rocked President TrumpHands at the General Jack Keane Freedom Medal ceremony Tuesday.

The impact of the virus is also being felt in the music and entertainment industry. the Coachella and the South by southwest (SXSW) festivals have been postponed or canceled, while popular TV shows opted to continue filming episodes, without the inclusion of a live studio audience.

Broadway theaters will close until April, a decision that followed New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s announcement on Thursday that the state would ban gatherings of 500 or more people in New York, effectively forcing the hands of producers who had previously stated that Broadway would be “open for business” unless the government advises otherwise, according to the Associated Press.

