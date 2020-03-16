Lindsey Graham tests negative for coronavirus as Congress works to keep members and staff healthy

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread in the United States, members of Congress and their staff take precautions to avoid contracting the disease or spreading it to others – including social distancing, testing, and self-quarantine.

Most recently, Senator Lindsey Graham, RS.C., tested negative for coronavirus on Sunday after self-quarantining following a trip to President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago complex – where a member of the Brazilian president’s delegation spent time before subsequently testing positive for the new coronavirus. The veteran senator tweeted that his test was negative.

“I have just been informed by [Dr. Monahan], head of the office of house physicians, that my coronavirus test was NEGATIVE. I am very grateful and like everyone will follow best practices to stay negative, “Graham tweeted.” I look forward to returning to work with my Senate colleagues and President Trump to contain this virus and stabilize our economy. Thank you very much for all these prayers and all my best wishes! “

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT TO KNOW

TRUMP ATTEMPTS TO CALM COUNTRY DURING CORONAVIRUS BRIEFING, SAYING “NO NEED TO HIBERATE” SUPPLIES

Graham is one of many members of Congress to self-quarantine after potential exposure to the coronavirus – a list that includes representative Don Beyer, D-Va., Representative Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Representative Doug Collins, R -Georgia. and others. No member has yet tested positive, but at least three members of Congress staff have done so.

Two of these positive tests occurred on Sunday evening. The other was a member of Washington Senator Maria Cantwell. Staff last week.

The office of Senator Tom Carper of Delaware said in a press release on Sunday that a member of his state staff – which means the person did not spend time in Washington, DC – tested positive for the coronavirus and went into quarantine.

“On the advice of Delaware public health experts to the Delaware Department of Health and Human Services (DHSS), other members of Senator Carper’s staff who contacted the individual while the individual was presenting symptoms will self-isolate at home for the next 14 days and by monitoring their symptoms closely, “the statement said. “If any of these staff members start to show symptoms of COVID-19, they will also be tested.”

HOUSE CORONAVIRUS BILL MAY BE A PROBLEM IN THE SENATE

Carper’s office statement said all of its staff would start teleworking on Monday.

Arizona GOP representative David Schweikert announced on Sunday that a member of his Capitol Hill staff was positive.

“They rest comfortably at home and follow the advice of local health officials,” Schweikart said in a statement on Sunday. “Since I interacted with the employee who tested positive, I will work from home until the doctors tell me otherwise.”

Schweikart is also closing its Capitol Hill office and its Scottsdale, Arizona office.

All of this comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Told all House members in a letter “Dear Colleague” to watch their health as they travel to their home country this week for a district work period.

“In bipartisan consultation with the attending physician and the Sergeant-at-Arms, and out of caution, I am writing to encourage you to take steps to promote social distancing in your Washington, DC office as we engage in the district work period. This may involve more than half of your Washington home telework staff. “Pelosi said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It provided members with a link to the FAQs on coronaviruses and teleworking as well as CDC measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus before promising to keep the Congress operational. Fox News previously reported that a Congressional source said that one of the difficulties when negotiating the coronavirus bill, passed last week, was the fact “that we could never put everyone in the same room” because legislators, staff and members of the House Blanche practiced social distancing. Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Munchen spoke on the phone more than 20 times on Friday.

“As this public health emergency develops, the House will continue to take forceful, strategic and science-based action to keep the American people safe and to ensure the continued operation of Congress (COOP),” said the speaker in her letter.

“I wish you and your family a healthy and productive district work. Thank you for your continued leadership and patriotism during this difficult time.”

Nick Givas and Chad Pergram of Fox News contributed to this report.