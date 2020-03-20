Liquor sales soar amid panic purchases, and managers face tough choices

Some provinces are concerned about whether to keep liquor stores open during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the decision is fraught with complications, including serious health problems.

Public health officials who might consider closing outlets face several dilemmas, ranging from the huge pre-closure queues that could result from a period of social distancing, to the significant and even fatal dangers of Alcoholic withdrawal.

The Nova Scotia Liquor Corp. this week instituted reduced hours to allow for more cleaning and limits the number of people allowed in stores at a time.

Sales of alcohol in Nova Scotia subsequently tripled due to panic purchases. But the NSLC has given no indication of plans to shutdown, although spokesman Beverley Ware admitted on Friday that things were “very fluid.”

“This is truly an unprecedented situation,” she said in an interview, noting that the state-owned company was following the advice of public health officials.

NLSC stores have seen an acceleration in shopping amid incorrect “rumors” of impending closings, Ware said. Sales of alcohol for the week increased 216% from the same week last year, she said, and sales of cannabis increased 110%.

Nova Scotia public health officials have ordered businesses ranging from bars to hair salons to close in order to slow the spread of the virus, and announced Friday there are now 15 confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

Lines formed Wednesday in Prince Edward Island. Alcohol and cannabis retail stores, one day before COVID-19 closures. (Isabella Zavarise / CBC)

Some provinces have made the drastic decision to close liquor outlets. P.E.I. announced on Wednesday that it would close government-owned liquor stores the next day, but the decision was marred long queues that quickly formed apart from many places.

Those working in the addiction field have begun to plan for the possibility that alcohol addicts in Nova Scotia may be cut off from their supplies due to store closings or quarantine requirements.

“The problems can be very big if someone suddenly stops and stops drinking,” said Dr. Dave Martell, addiction specialist at Bridgewater, N.S.

“The resulting alcohol withdrawal is quite serious.”

The consequences may include seizures, some potentially fatal, he said. The concern, he said, is that those who experience alcohol withdrawal will end up in hospital, draining health care resources of the pandemic.

Part of the discussion now, said Martell, is how doctors and nurses could safely treat medically retirees who have to isolate themselves at home or who are sick. Some sedatives are effective, he said, but their use must be closely monitored.

He praised Nova Scotia public health officials for their “very strong leadership.”

Hi Deanna, we have no plans to close and we have a lot of stock. We ask customers not to panic the purchase and put additional stress on our employees. Thank you. & mdash;@theNSLC

This week, Dr. Heather Morrison, Chief Public Health Officer for Prince Edward Island, said she was “disappointed” with the queues for alcohol on the island, but acknowledged that “we may have underestimated that alcohol is considered essential for some people”.

Later she apologized for part of the communication around store closings, raised concerns about alcohol use and withdrawal disorders, and said work is underway on other ways to sell cannabis and alcoholic beverages, such as than driving by car or online.

The Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corp. also announced stores will close to traffic without appointment Saturday. He said the plan was to allow customers to order by phone or online and pick up items from specific stores.

Thursday, B.C. Liquor stores started working with reduced hours and limit the number of people allowed in stores at a time.

In Nova Scotia, the NSLC offers online orders where someone can pick them up at the store. Ware said that due to huge store sales, front-line and warehouse staff are “working hard.”

She also warned that there were social problems and “unintended consequences” if stores were to close in the province, including that some people could start producing alcohol illegally.