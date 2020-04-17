List of sporting events affected by the coronavirus pandemic

ROWING

Boat race in London on March 29 canceled.

The Olympic Qualification Regattas of the Americas in Rio de Janeiro from April 2 to 5 have been canceled.

World Cup I in Sabuadia, Italy, from April 10 to 12, has been canceled.

The Olympic Qualification Regattas for Asia and Oceania in Chungju, South Korea, from April 27 to 30, have been canceled.

The European Olympic Qualification Regattas in Varese, Italy from April 27 to 29 have been canceled.

World Cup II in Varese, Italy from May 1 to 3 has been canceled.

Final Olympic qualification regatta in Lucerne, Swiss from May 17 to 19 canceled.

World Cup III in Lucerne, Switzerland from May 22 to 24 has been canceled.

European Championships in Poznan, Poland from June 5 to 7 postponed.

Henley Royal Regatta in England from July 1 to 5 canceled.

The world championships in Bled, Slovenia from August 16 to 23 have been canceled.

RUGBY LEAGUE

Super League: Catalans vs Leeds on March 14, postponed. The March 16 competition is suspended.

National rugby league Australia from March 19, no spectators. From March 23 suspended.

RUGBY UNION

Six Nations: Ireland vs Italy in Dublin on March 7; Italy against England in Rome on March 14; France against Ireland in Paris on March 14; Wales against. Scotland in Cardiff on March 14, adjourned.

Women’s Six Nations: Italy vs. Scotland to Legnano on February 23; Scotland against France in Glasgow on March 7; Ireland vs Italy in Dublin on March 8; Italy against England in Padua on March 15; Wales vs Scotland in Cardiff on March 15; France vs Ireland at Villeneuve-d’Ascq on March 15, postponed.

European Rugby Championship: Georgia vs. Russia March 14; Romania against. Belgium March 14; Switzerland vs. Netherlands March 14; Spain against. Portugal March 15, postponed.

Canada against the French Barbarians in Montreal on July 4 canceled.

United States against French Barbarians in New York on July 11 canceled.

European Women’s Rugby Championship: Spain vs Russia April 5; Spain vs Netherlands April 11, postponed.

Super Rugby: Sunwolves vs. ACT Brumbies on March 8 left Osaka, Japan in Canberra, Australia. Sunwolves vs. Crusaders March 14, from Tokyo to Brisbane, Australia. Jaguares against Highlanders on March 14, no spectators. The March 15 competition is suspended.

The qualifiers for the European Cup of Champions scheduled to start on April 4 have been suspended.

The qualifiers for the European Challenge Cup scheduled to start on April 3 have been suspended.

Suspension of the English Premiership from March 16.

Top 14 in France from March 13 suspended.

Pro14: Zebre vs Ospreys on February 29; Treviso against Ulster on February 29, postponed. March 12 competition suspended.

Report of the Top League in Japan from February 29. From March 14 suspended. From March 23 canceled.

Major League Rugby is suspended in the United States from March 13. From March 19 canceled.

Hong Kong Sevens from April 3 to 5 postponed to October 16-18.

Singapore Sevens from 11 to 12 April postponed to 10 and 11 October.

Langford Sevens (women) in Canada from May 2 to 3 postponed.

London Sevens from May 23 to 24 postponed.

Paris Sevens from May 30 to 31 postponed.

Asian Women’s Championship in Hong Kong from March 14 to 22 postponed to May 8-16.

The Asia Sevens Invitational Olympic test event in Tokyo from April 25 to 26 has been canceled.

AUSTRALIAN RULES

Round 1 from March 19 to 22, no spectators. The March 22 competition is suspended.

SAIL

Clipper Round the World Race in Subic Bay, Philippines; of March 16 suspended.

The 470 World Championships in Palma, Spain from March 13 to 21 postponed.

Asian Championships in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates from March 15 to 22 postponed.

Nacra 17 Asian Championship in Shanghai from March 1 to 6 moved to Genoa, Italy, from April 12 to 19. March 12, canceled.

The 49erFX Asian Championship in Hainan, China from March 20-29 was held in Genoa, Italy from April 12-19. March 12, canceled.

Trofeo Princesa Sofía Iberostar 470 in Mallorca, Spain from March 25 to April 4 canceled.

The World Cups in Genoa, Italy, from April 11 to 19, have been canceled.

French Sailing Olympic Week in Hyères, France from April 18 to 25 postponed.

The Americas Cup World Cups in Cagliari, Italy, from April 23 to 26, have been canceled.

SailGP in San Francisco from May 2 to 3 canceled.

European windsurfing championships in Athens, Greece from May 10 to 16 postponed.

49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 European Championships in Malcesine, Italy from May 11 to 17 postponed.

Medemblik Regatta in the Netherlands from June 4 to 7 has been canceled.

SailGP in New York from June 12 to 13 canceled.

Kieler Woche in Kiel, Germany from June 20 to 28 postponed to September 5-13.

The World Cup final in Enoshima, Japan, from June 14 to 21 has been canceled.

Sailing Tour in France from July 3 to 9 canceled.

FILMING

World Cup in New Delhi from March 15 to 26 postponed to May 5-12 and June 2-9.

The Tokyo Olympic test event from April 16 to 26 has been canceled.

European shotgun championships in Chateauroux, France from May 6 to 20 postponed.

Pan American Championships in Lima, Peru, from May 8 to 17 postponed.

European Rifle / Pistol Qualification Championships in Plzen, Czech republic from May 18 to 25 canceled.

The Munich World Cup rifle / pistol from June 2 to 9 has been canceled.

The world running championships in Chateaurox, France, from June 9 to 19, are postponed.

SKATEBOARDING

Asian street championship in Singapore from March 17 to 21 canceled.

Street Pro Tour in Las Vegas from March 24 to 29 canceled.

Lima Open in Peru from March 16 to 22 postponed to April 5-11. From March 20 suspended.

Olympic qualification in Yangcheng, China from April 6 to 12 postponed to April 13 and 19. From February 14 suspended.

Suspension of Olympic qualifications in Nanjing, China, from April 14 to 19.

Suspension of the Ark League in Samukawa, Japan, from April 22 to 26.

Street Pro Tour in Beijing from April 28 to May 3 canceled.

Dew tour in Long Beach, California from May 7 to 10 postponed.

Suspension of the world street championships in London from May 19 to 24.

Suspension of the world park championships in Nanjing, China, from May 26 to 31.

SKATING

The World Short Track Speed ​​Skating Championships in Seoul from March 13 to 15 have been postponed. From April 16 canceled.

World Figure Skating Championships in Montreal from March 16 to 22 canceled.

The World Synchronized Skating Championships in Lake Placid, New York, April 3-4, have been canceled.

SKI

The Alpine Skiing World Cup finals in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, March 18-22 have been canceled.

The Alpine Skiing World Cup in Yanqing, China from February 15 to 16 has been canceled.

Nordic World Cup in Oslo, Norway from March 6 to 8, no spectators.

On March 8, the Engadine Skimarathon in Switzerland was canceled.

The Snowboard World Cup in Livigno, Italy on March 10 has been canceled.

Ski Jumping World Cup in Trondheim, Norway, March 11-12, no spectators.

The Alpine Skiing World Cup in Are, Sweden, March 12-14, has been canceled.

Ski jumping World Cup in Nizhny Tagil, Russia, March 13-15, no spectators.

Ski jumping World Cup in Vikersund, Norway, March 13-15, no spectators.

The Ski Cross World Cup in Veysonnaz, Switzerland on March 14 has been canceled.

The Snowboard World Cup in Winterberg, Germany on March 14 and 15 has been canceled.

The Alpine Skiing World Cup in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, from March 14 to 15, has been canceled.

The finals of the Europa Alpine Cup in Saalbach and Reiteralm, Austria, from March 16 to 22, have been canceled.

World Ski Flight Championships in Planica, Slovenia, March 17-22, no spectators.

Ski Jumping World Cup in Chaikovsky, Russia, March 18-20, no spectators.

The Slopestyle World Cup in Silvaplana, Switzerland, March 21-22 has been canceled.

Junior World Ski Cross and Snowboard Cross Championships in Saint-Lary, France from March 19 to 25 canceled.

The Snowboard World Cup in Špindlerův Mlýn, Czech Republic on March 20-21 has been canceled.

BILLIARDS

WPBSA Tour Championship in Llandudno, Wales from March 17 to 22 postponed to July 21-26.

China Open in Beijing from March 30 to April 5 postponed.

Men’s World Championship in Sheffield, England from April 18 to May 4 postponed.

Women’s World Championship in Bangkok from June 22 to 27 postponed.

SOCCER

European Championship in 12 countries from June 12 to July 12 postponed to June 11-July 11, 2021.

Copa America in Argentina and Colombia from June 12 to July 12 postponed to June 11-July 11, 2021.

European Champions League: Valencia vs. Atalanta March 10; Paris Saint Germain against. Borussia Dortmund March 11, no spectators. The March 13 competition is suspended. End of the final in Istanbul on May 30.

Copa Libertadores of March 15 suspended.

Asian Champions League: matches between Chinese clubs Guangzhou Evergrande, Shanghai Shenhua and Shanghai SIPG postponed to April-May. Beijing FC is allowed to play from February 18. The matches involving the South Korean clubs Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, Suwon Samsung Bluewings and FC Seoul will be played without spectators from March 3. Matches involving Iranian clubs Esteghlal, Persepolis, Shahr Khodro, Sepahan on March 2 -3 postponed. All group matches in the western zone on March 2 have been postponed. The East Zone matches are postponed to May 19-20 (match day 3), May 26-27 (match day 4), June 16-17 (match day 5) and June 23-24 (day of match 6). The round of 16 is postponed to 11-12 and 25-26 August, the quarterfinals to 15-16 and 29-30 September and the semi-finals on 20-21 and 27-28 October.

Europa League: Inter Milan against. Getafe March 12; Sevilla against Roma on March 12, postponed. Inter Milan vs. Ludogorets February 27; Olympiakos vs. Wolverhampton March 12; LASK vs. Manchester United March 12; Wolfsburg vs. Shakhtar Donetsk March 12; Eintracht Frankfurt against Basel on March 12, no spectators. The March 13 competition is suspended. The final in Gdansk, Poland on May 27 has been postponed.

CONCACAF Champions League suspended from March 13.

Postponement of the CAF Champions League semi-finals from May 1st.

Qualifications for the World Cup in South America on March 23 have been postponed.

Qualifications for the Asia World Cup: China against the Maldives on March 26 and against Guam on March 31 moved to Buriram, Thailand, no spectators. March 23 competition postponed.

African Nations Championship in Cameroon from April 4 to 25 postponed.

The European Championship qualifiers from 26 to 31 March are postponed to 4 to 9 June. From April 1 postponed.

The African Cup of Nations qualifies from March 25 postponed.

Gold Cup qualification suspended from March 13.

Women’s Euro 2021 qualifications: Montenegro against Ireland in Budva on March 11, no spectator. The March 13 competition is suspended.

Algarve Cup final in Portugal on March 11: Italy against Germany canceled.

The CONCACAF Nations League semi-finals in Houston and the final in Arlington, Texas from June 4 to 7 have been postponed.

CONCACAF Men’s Olympic Qualifications Mexico of March 13 suspended.

The Group B Asian Women’s Olympic Qualification Tournament was transferred from Wuhan to Sydney from February 3 to 13. China’s qualifiers against South Korea on March 6 and 11 were postponed to April 9 and 14 and postponed from June 1 to 10; Home match in China in Sydney. Vietnam vs Australia at Cẩm Phả on March 11, no spectators. From April 3 suspended.

English Premier League: Manchester City against. Arsenal the 11th of March. March 13 competition suspended.

The FA Cup quarter-finals from March 21 to 22 have been postponed.

La Liga of March 10, no spectators. March 12 competition suspended.

Copa del Rey final: Real Sociedad against Athletic Bilbao in Seville postponed April 18.

Serie A, B, C, D and women’s Serie A matches in Lombardy and Veneto postponed from February 22. Serie A: 6 matches from February 29 to March 2 postponed. All matches on March 4, no spectators. The March 9 competition is suspended.

Semi-finals of the Italian Cup: Juventus against. AC Milan March 4, Napoli against Inter Milan on March 5, postponed. The final was moved from May 13 to May 20.

Bundesliga of March 11, no spectators. From March 13, suspended.

The semi-finals of the German Cup from April 21 to 22 have been postponed.

French Ligue 1: Strasbourg vs Paris Saint-Germain postponed March 7. The March 13 competition is suspended.

Final of the Coupe de France: Paris Saint-Germain vs Saint Etienne in Paris on April 25 postponed.

French Cup Final: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Lyon in Paris on April 4 postponed.

The Chinese Super League, which is scheduled to start on February 22, has been delayed.

Iran Pro League of February 24, no spectators. From March 4 suspended.

J.League in Japan from February 25 postponed.

K League in South Korea, scheduled to start on February 29, has been delayed.

Swiss Super League from February 28 postponed.

V. League in Vietnam from March 7, no spectators. From March 16 suspended.

First league in Bulgaria from March 8, no spectators. From March 13 suspended.

Liga I at Romanial on March 9, no spectators. From March 12 suspended.

Primeira Liga in Portugal from March 10, no spectators. From March 12 suspended.

Ekstraklasa in Poland from March 10, no spectators. From March 13 suspended.

Austrian Bundesliga of March 10 postponed.

Premier League in Egypt from March 10, no spectators. From March 16 suspended.

March 11 Superliga in Denmark suspended.

Eredivisie in the Netherlands from March 12 suspended.

First division A in Belgium from March 12, no spectators. From March 20 suspended.

Belgian Cup final: Club Brugge against Antwerp in Brussels on March 22 postponed.

Suspension of the First Division in Ireland from March 12.

Major League Soccer is suspended in the United States from March 12.

Suspension of the Premiership in Scotland from March 13.

Liga MX in Mexico from March 14, no spectators. From March 15 suspended.

A league in Australia from March 16, no spectators. From March 24 suspended.

Suspension of the First Division in South Africa from March 16.

Suspension of the Premier League in Bangladesh from March 16.

Allsvenkan in Sweden, which was scheduled to start on April 3, has been delayed.

Super Lig in Turkey from March 19 suspended.

Suspension of the European Champions League for Women from March 13. Final in Vienna postponed May 24.

The National Women’s Soccer League in the United States, scheduled to start on April 18, has been delayed.

The March 13 Women’s Super League in England has been postponed.

AFC Cup of March 18 suspended.

Caribbean club championship suspended from April 3.

Asian men’s futsal championship in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, from February 26 to March 8 postponed to August 5-16.

CONCACAF Futsal Championship in Guatemala from May 1 to 10 postponed.

Qatar Airways International in Doha with Belgium, Croatia, Portugal, Switzerland from March 26 to 30 canceled.

SUMO

Spring Basho in Osaka from March 8 to 22, no spectators.

Summer Basho in Tokyo from May 10 to 24 postponed to May 24 to June 7.

SURFANT

The World Surf Games in El Salvador from May 9 to 17 postponed to June 6-14. From March 30 postponed.

TABLE TENNIS

World Team Championships in Busan, South Korea, postponed from May 22-29 to June 21-28. From March 30 postponed.

The Asian Cup in Hainan, China from February 28 to March 1 has been postponed.

Polish Open at Gliwice from March 11 to 15, March 13, Day 3 of 5, suspended.

Italian Open in Riccione from April 1 to 5 postponed.

Asian Olympic qualification tournament in Bangkok from April 6 to 12 postponed.

Postponement of the European Olympic qualification tournament in Moscow from 8 to 12 April.

Latin American Olympic qualification tournament in Rosario, Argentina from April 15 to 19 postponed.

Oceania Olympic qualification tournament in Brisbane, Australia from April 19 to 20 postponed.

Japan Open in Kitakyushu from April 21 to 26 postponed.

Hong Kong Open from May 5 to 10 postponed.

The China Open in Shenzhen from May 12 to 17 postponed.

Opening of the South Korean Open in Busan from June 16 to 21.

Slovenia Open at Otocec from April 22 to 26 postponed.

Australian Open in Geelong from June 23 to 28 suspended.

TAEKWONDO

Asian Championships in Beirut from March 4 to 6 postponed to May 13 and 15.

The Asian Olympic Qualification Tournament in Wuxi, China, April 10-11, was held in Amman, Jordan, June 5-7.

Pan American Grand Slam in Oregon, Washington April 11-13 canceled.

The European Olympic Qualification Tournament in Milan from April 17 to 19 moved to Moscow from April 16 to 18. From March 12 postponed.

Senior European Championships in Zagreb, Croatia from May 7 to 10 postponed.

Greece Open in Chalkida from May 15 to 17 postponed.

The Presidents Cup in Spokane, Washington, May 21-24, has been canceled.

The Presidents’ Cup in Pape’ete, Tahiti on June 5 has been postponed.

Tahiti Open in Pape’ete from June 5 to 7 postponed.

TENNIS

French Open in Paris from May 24 to June 7 postponed to September 20-Oct. 4.

Wimbledon in London from June 29 to July 12 canceled.

ATP-WTA: BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, March 11-22, suspended.

ATP-WTA: Miami Open from March 24 to April 5 suspended.

WTA: Zapopan Open in Guadalajara, Mexico from March 16 to 21 suspended.

ATP: Suspension of the American clay championships in Houston, Texas, from April 6 to 12.

ATP: Hassan II Grand Prix in Marrakech, Morocco from April 6 to 12 suspended.

WTA: Charleston Open in South Carolina from April 6 to 12 suspended.

WTA: Copa Colsanitas in Bogota, Colombia from April 6 to 12 suspended.

ATP: Monte Carlo Masters from 12 to 19 April suspended.

ATP: Hungarian Open in Budapest from April 20 to 26 suspended.

WTA: The Xi’an Open in China from April 13 to 19 is suspended.

ATP: Barcelona Open from April 20 to 26 suspended.

ATP: Hungarian Open in Budapest from April 20 to 26 suspended.

WTA: suspension of the Porsche Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany, from April 20 to 26.

WTA: Istanbul Open from April 20 to 26 suspended.

WTA: Prague Open from April 27 to May 2 suspended.

WTA: Kunming Open in Anning, China from April 27 to May 3 suspended.

ATP: BMW Open in Munich from April 27 to May 3 suspended.

ATP: Estoril Open in Portugal from April 27 to May 3 suspended.

ATP-WTA: Madrid Open from May 2 to 10 suspended.

ATP-WTA: Italian Open in Rome from May 10 to 17 suspended.

WTA: Strasbourg International in France from May 17 to 23 suspended.

ATP: Geneva Open in Switzerland from May 17 to 23 suspended.

ATP: Lyon Open in France from May 17 to 23 suspended.

WTA: Grand Prix Of SAR Suspension of Princess Lalla Meryem in Rabat, Morocco, from May 17 to 23.

WTA: Croatian Open in Bol from June 1 to 6 suspended.

ATP-WTA: Libema Open in ’s-Hertogenbosch, The Netherlands, June 8-14, suspended.

ATP: MercedesCup in Stuttgart, Germany from June 8 to 14 suspended.

WTA: Nottingham Open in England from June 8 to 14 suspended.

ATP: Queen’s Club in London from June 15 to 21 suspended.

ATP: Halle Open in Germany from June 15 to 21 suspended.

WTA: Birmingham Classic in England from June 15 to 21 suspended.

WTA: Berlin Open from June 15 to 21 suspended.

ATP: Majorcan Championships in Spain from June 21 to 27 suspended.

ATP-WTA: Eastbourne International in England from June 21 to 27 suspended.

WTA: Bad Homburg Open in Germany from June 21 to 27 suspended.

WTA: Rogers Cup in Montreal from August 10 to 16 canceled.

The ITF events of March 12 have been suspended.

Davis Cup: China lost the World Group I qualifiers to Romania at Piatra Neamt on March 6 and 7.

Davis Cup: Japan vs. Ecuador qualification at Miki on March 6 and 7, no spectators.

Davis Cup: Italy vs South Korea in Cagliari on March 6 and 7, no spectators.

Fed Cup finals in Budapest, Hungary April 14-19 (with France, Australia, the United States, the Czech Republic, Russia, Belarus, Spain, Germany, Hungary, Belgium, Slovakia, Switzerland) adjourned.

Fed Cup playoffs April 17-18 (Poland vs. Brazil, Mexico against Great Britain, Serbia against Canada, Latvia against India, Japan against Ukraine, Romania vs. Italy, Argentina vs. Kazakhstan, Netherlands c. China), adjourned:

The Group I Asia-Oceania Fed Cup tournament was transferred from Dongguan, China to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates from March 3-7.

Exhibition Laver Cup in Boston from September 25 to 27 canceled.

TRIATHLON

World Series report in Abu Dhabi on March 7.

The Asian Cup in Tainan, Taiwan on March 8 has been postponed.

The World Cup in Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida on March 22 has been canceled.

The World Cup in New Plymouth, New Zealand on March 28 and 29 has been canceled.

The World Cup in Brasilia, Brazil, from April 3 to 5 has been postponed.

The Asian Cup in Beihai, China on April 5 has been postponed.

The Asian Cup in Dexing, China on April 11 has been postponed.

Report of the world series in Bermuda on April 18 and 19.

The World Cup in Huatulco, Mexico, from April 25 to 26 has been postponed.

The Oceania Cup in Runaway Bay, Australia, from May 1 to 3 has been postponed.

The World Cup in Valencia, Spain on May 2 has been postponed.

The African Cup in Yasmine Hammamet, Tunisia on May 2 has been postponed.

Asian Cup in Subic Bay, Philippines from May 2 to 3 postponed to November 7 and 8.

The qualifying tournament of the mixed Olympic relay passed from Chengdu, China, May 9 to Valencia, Spain, May 1, postponed.

The World Cup in Chengdu, China on May 10 has been postponed.

Pan American Cup in Ixtapa, Mexico, from May 15 to 16 postponed to November 28.

World Series reported in Yokohama, Japan on May 16.

Pan American middle distance championships in Formosa, Argentina on May 23 postponed to August 16.

The Asian Cup in Osaka, Japan, postponed May 23.

The World Cup in Arzachena, Italy on May 30 has been postponed.

The European Cup in Olsztyn, Poland, postponed May 30.

The Asian Cup in Sokcho, South Korea on June 6 has been postponed.

World Series reported in Leeds, England on June 7.

The Asian Cup in Lianyungang, China on June 13 has been postponed.

The European Cup and the Mediterranean Championships in Coimbra, Portugal on June 13 have been postponed.

The Africa Cup in Lake Kivu, Rwanda on June 13 has been postponed.

Pan American Championships in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic postponed June 20.

The European Cup in Holten, The Netherlands, postponed June 20.

European cross championships in Târgu Mures, Romania postponed June 20.

The Asian Cup in Gamagori, Japan on June 21 has been postponed.

The European Duathlon Cross Championships in Târgu Mures, Romania on June 23 have been postponed.

The African Cup in Larache, Morocco on June 27 has been postponed.

World Series report in Montreal on June 28.

European middle distance championships in Walchsee, Austria, June 28 postponed.

European Championships in Tartu, Estonia from July 3 to 5 postponed.

The Asian Cup in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, on July 5, has been canceled.

The Oceania long distance championships in Lalomanu, Samoa on August 1 have been canceled.

The European Cup in Szentendre, Hungary on September 13 has been canceled.

VOLLEYBALL

The Tokyo Olympic test event from April 21 to 26 has been canceled.

The Men’s Challenger Cup in Gondomar, Portugal, from June 24 to 28 has been postponed.

The Women’s Challenger Cup in Zadar, Croatia from June 24 to 28 has been postponed.

The League of Nations, which was scheduled to start on May 22, has been postponed.

Beach volleyball

Report of World Tour 3 (asterisk) in Bandar Abbas, Iran from March 2 to 7.

Report of World Tour 3 (asterisk) in Gold Coast, Australia from March 17 to 22.

Postponement of World Tour 4 (asterisk) in Cancun, Mexico, from March 24 to 29.

World Tour 1 (asterisk) in Boracay, Philippines from March 26 to 29 canceled.

Postponement of World Tour 1 (asterisk) in Satun, Thailand, from April 8 to 11.

World Tour 4 (asterisk) in Singapore from April 15 to 19 canceled.

Report of World Tour 4 (asterisk) in Yangzhou, China from April 22 to 26.

World Tour 4 (asterisk) in Siming, China from April 29 to May 3 canceled.

Report of World Tour 1 (asterisk) on the island of Tuan Chau, Vietnam from May 6 to 9.

Report of World Tour 4 (asterisk) in Itapema, Brazil from May 6 to 10.

Postponement of World Tour 3 (asterisk) in Jurmala, in Latvia, from May 6 to 10.

World Tour 3 (asterisk) in Jinjiang, China canceled from May 13 to 17.

Postponement of World Tour 4 (asterisk) in Ostrava, in the Czech Republic from May 20 to 24.

World Tour 4 (asterisk) in Warsaw from May 27 to 31 canceled.

World Tour 4 (asterisk) in Moscow from June 3 to 7 canceled.

World Tour 5 (asterisk) in Rome from June 9 to 14 canceled.

Report of World Tour 1 (asterisk) to Miguel Pereira, Brazil, from June 11 to 14.

Report of World Tour 1 (asterisk) in Raja Ampat, Indonesia from June 11 to 14.

Postponement of World Tour 1 (asterisk) in Ios, Greece, from June 12 to 14.

World Tour 1 (asterisk) in Ventiane, Laos from June 18 to 21 canceled.

World Tour 5 (asterisk) in Gstaad, Switzerland from July 7 to 12 canceled.

World Tour 4 (asterisk) in Espinho, Portugal from July 15 to 19 canceled.

World Tour 5 (asterisk) in Vienna from August 12 to 16 canceled.

World Tour 5 (asterisk) in Hamburg, Germany, canceled August 19-23.

Bodybuilding

East Asian Championships in Seoul from February 26 to March 3 postponed.

Junior World Championships in Bucharest, Romania from March 14 to 24 canceled.

South American Championships in Cali, Colombia from March 19 to 22 postponed.

African Championships in Vacoas, Mauritius from April 13 to 20 postponed to June 15-23. From April 1 postponed.

European Championships in Moscow from April 13 to 21 postponed to June 13-21. From April 15 postponed.

Pan American Championships in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic from April 14 to 24 postponed.

The Asian Championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, moved to Tashkent, Uzbekistan from April 16 to 25, postponed.

The Oceania and Commonwealth Championships in Nauru from April 21 to 25 postponed.

FIGHT

Asian Championships in New Delhi from February 20 to 23: the teams from China, North Korea and Turkmenistan have withdrawn.

Pan American Olympic Qualification in Ottawa from March 13 to 15, no spectators.

The Africa Oceania Olympic Qualification Tournament in El Jadida, Morocco, from March 13 to 15 has been postponed.

The European Olympic qualification in Budapest, Hungary from March 19 to 22 has been postponed.

From March 27-29, the Asian Olympic qualifier moved from Xi’an, China, to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. Kyrgyzstan withdrew as host on February 29, qualification was postponed.

Olympic trials in the United States postponed at State College, Pennsylvania, from April 4 to 5.

World Olympic qualification in Sofia, Bulgaria from April 30 to May 3 postponed.

Poland Open in Warsaw from June 3 to 7 postponed.

OTHER

Tokyo Olympics from July 24 to August. 9 postponed to July 23-August. 8, 2021.

Tokyo Paralympic Games from August 25 to September 7. 6 postponed to August 24-Sept. 5, 2021.

The training of volunteers for the Tokyo Olympics in Japan was postponed from February to May.

Rehearsal of the lighting of the flame from the Tokyo Olympic Games to Olympia, Greece, on March 11; ignition of the flames on March 12, no spectators. Greek torch relay of March 13 canceled. The Japanese torch relay to start on March 26 has been canceled.

In person hearing of the Sports Arbitral Tribunal, suspended from March 16.

The Winter X Games events in Chongli, China, from February 21 to 23, have been postponed.

The Singapore Athlete of the Year award was postponed on February 26.

The International Boxing Association’s European Continental Forum in Assisi, Italy, on February 29 has been canceled.

The African Continental Forum of the International Boxing Association in Casablanca, Morocco, from March 13 to 15 has been postponed.

The World Chess Federation Presidential Council meeting moved from China to the United Arab Emirates on February 28 and 29.

The university world cross-country championships in Marrakech, Morocco, on March 7 have been postponed.

NCAA in the United States, all sports from March 12 have been canceled.

The Congress of the International Weightlifting Federation in Bucharest, Romania, on March 13, has been canceled.

World Conference on Injury and Illness Prevention in Sport in Monte Carlo from March 12 to 14 postponed to February 11 and 13, 2021.

The World Anti-Doping Agency Symposium in Lausanne, Switzerland, March 17-18, has been canceled.

The FIFA Council meeting in Asuncion, Paraguay, on March 20, moved to Zurich in June-July.

Para-Games Association of Southeast Asian Nations in the Philippines from March 20 to 28 postponed.

Hong Kong sports stars awards ceremony on March 24.

The MCC World Cricket Committee meeting in Colombo, Sri Lanka on March 28-29 has been canceled.

The XTERRA Asia-Pacific Championships (all-terrain triathlon, duathlon) in Taiwan from March 28 to 29 have been canceled.

Postponement of the Gulf Cooperation Council Games in Kuwait from April 3 to 14.

Le Forum des sports de la Fédération équestre internationale à Lausanne, en Suisse, les 6 et 7 avril, a été mis en ligne.

Le Congrès de la Confédération asiatique de football à Kuala Lumpur, en Malaisie, le 16 avril, a été reporté.

Le sommet SportAccord de Pékin s’est déplacé à Lausanne, en Suisse, les 19 et 24 avril, annulé.

L’assemblée générale de World Sailing à Londres le 2 mai a été annulée.

La réunion du Conseil extraordinaire du World Taekwondo à Lausanne, en Suisse, le 12 mai, est passée en ligne.

Le congrès de la Fédération internationale de ski à Pattaya, en Thaïlande, du 17 au 23 mai reporté.

Report du Congrès de la Fédération internationale de hockey sur glace à Zurich du 21 au 23 mai.

Report du comité exécutif de la Fédération internationale de gymnastique à Swakopmund, en Namibie, du 26 au 27 mai.

Le conseil de la Fédération internationale de gymnastique à Swakopmund, en Namibie, du 28 au 29 mai reporté.

Le Congrès de la FIFA à Addis-Abeba, en Éthiopie, le 5 juin, a été reporté au 18 septembre.

Le Congrès de l’Union internationale de patinage à Phuket, en Thaïlande, du 8 au 12 juin, reporté au 31 mai-4 juin 2021.

Le 20 juin, le Congrès international de la Fédération de bobsleigh et de skeleton s’est déplacé de Shanghai à Anvers, en Belgique.

Championnat du monde universitaire de triathlon à Kecskemét, Hongrie du 27 au 28 juin annulé.

Singapour interdit les spectateurs aux National School Games de janvier à août.

L’Association universitaire d’athlétisme des Philippines a reporté tous les événements sportifs.

Jeux méditerranéens à Oran, Algérie du 25 juin au 5 juillet 2021 reportés au 25 juin au 5 juillet 2022.

Jeux mondiaux à Birmingham, Alabama du 15 au 25 juillet 2021, reportés au 7-17 juillet 2022.