List of sporting events affected by the coronavirus pandemic

HANDBALL

Women’s Olympic qualifying event in Podgorica, Montenegro from March 20 to 22 postponed to June.

Women’s Olympic Qualification at Lliria Spain from March 20 to 22 postponed to June.

Women’s Olympic qualifying event in Györ, Hungary from March 20 to 22 postponed to June.

The men’s Olympic qualifying event in Trondheim, Norway, from April 17 to 19, postponed to June.

Men’s Olympic qualification test in Paris from April 17 to 19 postponed to June.

The men’s Olympic qualification event in Berlin from 17 to 19 April has been postponed to June.

HORSE RACE

The Dubai World Cup on March 28 has been canceled.

The Grand National in Liverpool, England on April 4 was canceled.

Kentucky Derby in Louisville on May 2 postponed to September 5.

ICE HOCKEY

NHL suspension from March 12.

Suspension of the KHL from March 17. From March 25 canceled.

Men’s World Championship Swiss May 8 to 24 canceled.

Nova Scotia Women’s World Championship, Canada from March 31 to April 10 canceled.

Women’s World Championship Division I Group A in Angers, France from April 12 to 18 canceled.

Division I Group B Women’s World Championship in Katowice, Poland from March 28 to April 3 canceled.

Division II Group A Women’s World Championship in Jaca, Spain from March 29 to April 3 canceled.

Men’s Division I World Championship Group A in Ljubljana, Slovenia from April 27 to May 3 canceled.

Men’s Division I Group B World Championship in Katowice, Poland from April 27 to May 3 canceled.

Men’s Division IV World Championship in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan May 3-5 canceled.

The Women’s Challenge Cup of Asia in Manila, Philippines from February 23 to 28 has been canceled.

Asian Division I Women’s Challenge Cup in Manila, Philippines canceled from February 23 to 28.

Suspension of the National League in Switzerland from March 2. From March 13 canceled.

Elite League in the UK from March 13 canceled.

United States-based Women’s Professional Hockey Players Tour Japan March 4 to 7 canceled.

JUDO

Grand Slam of Paris from February 8 to 9: the Chinese team withdrew.

Grand Slam of Düsseldorf in Germany February 21-23: The Chinese team withdrew.

Rabat Grand Prix in Morocco March 6 to 8 canceled.

Winterthur European Cup in Switzerland from March 7 to 8 canceled.

Ekaterinburg Grand Slam Russia March 13 to 15 canceled.

The Pan American Open in Santiago de Chile from March 14 to 15 has been canceled.

The Sarajevo European Cup in Bosnia and Herzegovina from March 21 to 22 has been canceled.

Pan American Open from Lima to Peru from March 21 to 22 canceled.

Cancellation of the Tbilisi Grand Prix in Georgia from March 27 to 29.

The Antalya Grand Prix in Turkey from April 3 to 5 has been canceled.

The Asian Oceania Championships in Ulan Bator, Mongolia, April 17-18, have been canceled.

Nordic Championships in Reykjavik, Iceland from April 25 to 26 postponed to September 12-13.

The Baku Grand Slam in Azerbaijan from May 8 to 10 has been canceled.

Orenburg European Cup in Russia from May 16 to 17 canceled.

The Budapest Grand Slam in Hungary from June 12 to 14 has been canceled.

The Celje-Podcetrtek European Cup in Slovenia from June 20 to 21 has been canceled.

Pan American Open of Guayaquil in Ecuador from June 20 to 21 canceled.

African Championships in Rabat, Morocco from June 25 to 27 canceled.

The Hohhot Grand Prix in China from June 26 to 28 has been canceled.

Pan American Championships in Montreal from June 26 to 28 canceled.

The Potsdam European Cup in Germany from June 27 to 28 has been canceled.

European Championships in Prague from November 8 to 10 canceled.

MODERN PENTATHLON

World Cups in Sofia, Bulgaria from March 25 to 29 and from April 2 to 5 canceled.

World Cup in Budapest, Hungary from April 29 to May 3 canceled.

The World Cup final in Seoul from May 14 to 17 has been canceled.

The world championships went from Xiamen, China to Cancun, Mexico May 25 and 31, adjourned.

The world laser racing championships went from Xiamen, China, from May 25 to 31, to Weiden, Germany, from August 20 to 23.

MOTORCYCLING

MotoGP

The Qatar Grand Prix in Doha on March 8 has been canceled.

Thailand Grand Prix in Buriram on March 22, postponed to October 4.

The Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin, Texas on April 5 has been postponed to November 15.

Argentina Grand Prix at Termas de Rio Hondo on April 19 postponed to November 22.

The Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez postponed May 3.

The French Grand Prix at Le Mans postponed May 17.

On October 4, the Grand Prix of Aragon in Spain was transferred to September 27.

The Grand Prix of Valencia in Spain on November 15 has passed to November 29.

World Superbikes

Qatar’s report to Lusail on March 15.

Spanish tournament in Cadiz on March 29 postponed to October 25.

Dutch Round in Assen on April 19 postponed to August 23.

The Italian round of Imola on May 10 has been canceled.

Aragon Round in Alcañiz, Spain, May 24 postponed to August 30.

Riviera di Rimini Round in Misano Adriatico, Italy on June 14 postponed to November 8.

Ronde de France at Magny-Cours on September 27 postponed to October 4.

ROWING

Boat race in London on March 29 canceled.

The Olympic Qualification Regattas of the Americas in Rio de Janeiro from April 2 to 5 have been canceled.

World Cup I in Sabuadia, Italy, from April 10 to 12, has been canceled.

The Olympic Qualification Regattas for Asia and Oceania in Chungju, South Korea, from April 27 to 30, have been canceled.

The European Olympic Qualification Regattas in Varese, Italy from April 27 to 29 have been canceled.

World Cup II in Varese, Italy from May 1 to 3 has been canceled.

The last Olympic qualifying regatta in Lucerne, Switzerland, from May 17 to 19, has been canceled.

World Cup III in Lucerne, Switzerland from May 22 to 24 has been canceled.

European Championships in Poznan, Poland from June 5 to 7 postponed.

Henley Royal Regatta in England from July 1 to 5 canceled.

The world championships in Bled, Slovenia from August 16 to 23 have been canceled.

RUGBY LEAGUE

Super League: Catalans vs Leeds on March 14, postponed. The March 16 competition is suspended.

National rugby league Australia from March 19, no spectators. From March 23 suspended.

RUGBY UNION

Six Nations: Ireland vs Italy in Dublin on March 7; Italy against England in Rome on March 14; France vs Ireland in Paris on March 14; Wales against. Scotland in Cardiff on March 14, adjourned.

Women’s Six Nations: Italy vs. Scotland to Legnano on February 23; Scotland against France in Glasgow on March 7; Ireland vs Italy in Dublin on March 8; Italy against England in Padua on March 15; Wales vs Scotland in Cardiff on March 15; France vs Ireland at Villeneuve-d’Ascq on March 15, postponed.

European Rugby Championship: Georgia vs Russia on March 14; Romania against. Belgium March 14; Switzerland vs. Netherlands March 14; Spain vs. Portugal March 15, postponed.

Canada against French Barbarians in Montreal on July 4 was canceled.

United States against French Barbarians in New York on July 11 canceled.

European Women’s Rugby Championship: Spain vs Russia April 5; Spain vs Netherlands April 11, postponed.

Super Rugby: Sunwolves vs. ACT Brumbies on March 8 moved from Osaka, Japan, to Canberra, Australia. Sunwolves vs. Crusaders March 14, from Tokyo to Brisbane, Australia. Jaguares against Highlanders on March 14, no spectators. The March 15 competition is suspended.

The qualifiers for the European Cup of Champions scheduled to start on April 4 have been suspended.

The qualifiers for the European Challenge Cup scheduled to start on April 3 have been suspended.

Suspension of the English Premiership from March 16.

Top 14 in France from March 13 suspended.

Pro14: Zebre vs Ospreys on February 29; Treviso against Ulster on February 29, postponed. March 12 competition suspended.

Report of the Top League in Japan from February 29. From March 14 suspended. From March 23 canceled.

Major League Rugby is suspended in the United States from March 13. From March 19 canceled.

Hong Kong Sevens from April 3 to 5 postponed to October 16-18.

Singapore Sevens from 11 to 12 April postponed to 10 and 11 October.

Langford Sevens (women) in Canada from May 2 to 3 postponed.

London Sevens from May 23 to 24 postponed.

Paris Sevens from May 30 to 31 postponed.

Asian Women’s Championship in Hong Kong from March 14 to 22 postponed to May 8-16.

The Asia Sevens Invitational Olympic test event in Tokyo from April 25 to 26 has been canceled.

AUSTRALIAN RULES

Round 1 from March 19 to 22, no spectators. The March 22 competition is suspended.

SAIL

Clipper Round the World Race in Subic Bay, Philippines; of March 16 suspended.

The 470 World Championships in Palma, Spain from March 13 to 21 postponed.

Asian Championships in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates from March 15 to 22 postponed.

Nacra 17 Asian Championship in Shanghai from March 1 to 6 moved to Genoa, Italy, from April 12 to 19. March 12, canceled.

The 49erFX Asian Championship in Hainan, China from March 20-29 was held in Genoa, Italy from April 12-19. March 12, canceled.

Trofeo Princesa Sofía Iberostar 470 in Mallorca, Spain from March 25 to April 4 canceled.

The World Cups in Genoa, Italy, from April 11 to 19, have been canceled.

French Sailing Olympic Week in Hyères, France from April 18 to 25 postponed.

The Americas Cup World Cups in Cagliari, Italy, from April 23 to 26, have been canceled.

SailGP in San Francisco from May 2 to 3 canceled.

European windsurfing championships in Athens, Greece from May 10 to 16 postponed.

49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 European Championships in Malcesine, Italy from May 11 to 17 postponed.

Medemblik Regatta in the Netherlands from June 4 to 7 has been canceled.

SailGP in New York from June 12 to 13 canceled.

Kieler Woche in Kiel, Germany from June 20 to 28 postponed to September 5-13.

The World Cup final in Enoshima, Japan, from June 14 to 21 has been canceled.

FILMING

World Cup in New Delhi from March 15 to 26 postponed to May 5-12 and June 2-9.

The Tokyo Olympic test event from April 16 to 26 has been canceled.

European shotgun championships in Chateauroux, France from May 6 to 20 postponed.

Pan American Championships in Lima, Peru, from May 8 to 17 postponed.

European Rifle / Pistol Qualification Championships in Plzen, Czech republic from May 18 to 25 canceled.

The Munich World Cup rifle / pistol from June 2 to 9 has been canceled.

The world running championships in Chateaurox, France, from June 9 to 19, are postponed.

SKATEBOARDING

Asian street championship in Singapore from March 17 to 21 canceled.

Street Pro Tour in Las Vegas from March 24 to 29 canceled.

Lima Open in Peru from March 16 to 22 postponed to April 5-11. From March 20 suspended.

Olympic qualification in Yangcheng, China from April 6 to 12 postponed to April 13 and 19. From February 14 suspended.

Suspension of Olympic qualifications in Nanjing, China, from April 14 to 19.

Suspension of the Ark League in Samukawa, Japan, from April 22 to 26.

Street Pro Tour in Beijing from April 28 to May 3 canceled.

Dew tour in Long Beach, California from May 7 to 10 postponed.

Suspension of the world street championships in London from May 19 to 24.

Suspension of the world park championships in Nanjing, China, from May 26 to 31.

SKATING

The World Short Track Speed ​​Skating Championships in Seoul from March 13 to 15 have been postponed. From April 16 canceled.

World Figure Skating Championships in Montreal from March 16 to 22 canceled.

The World Synchronized Skating Championships in Lake Placid, New York, April 3-4, have been canceled.

SKI

The Alpine Skiing World Cup finals in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, March 18-22 have been canceled.

The Alpine Skiing World Cup in Yanqing, China from February 15 to 16 has been canceled.

Nordic World Cup in Oslo, Norway from March 6 to 8, no spectators.

On March 8, the Engadine Skimarathon in Switzerland was canceled.

The Snowboard World Cup in Livigno, Italy on March 10 has been canceled.

Ski Jumping World Cup in Trondheim, Norway, March 11-12, no spectators.

The Alpine Skiing World Cup in Are, Sweden, March 12-14, has been canceled.

Ski jumping World Cup in Nizhny Tagil, Russia, March 13-15, no spectators.

Ski jumping World Cup in Vikersund, Norway, March 13-15, no spectators.

The Ski Cross World Cup in Veysonnaz, Switzerland on March 14 has been canceled.

The Snowboard World Cup in Winterberg, Germany on March 14 and 15 has been canceled.

The Alpine Skiing World Cup in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, from March 14 to 15, has been canceled.

The finals of the Europa Alpine Cup in Saalbach and Reiteralm, Austria, from March 16 to 22, have been canceled.

World Ski Flight Championships in Planica, Slovenia, March 17-22, no spectators.

Ski Jumping World Cup in Chaikovsky, Russia, March 18-20, no spectators.

The Slopestyle World Cup in Silvaplana, Switzerland, March 21-22 has been canceled.

Junior World Ski Cross and Snowboard Cross Championships in Saint-Lary, France from March 19 to 25 canceled.

The Snowboard World Cup in Špindlerův Mlýn, Czech Republic on March 20-21 has been canceled.

BILLIARDS

WPBSA Tour Championship in Llandudno, Wales from March 17 to 22 postponed to July 21-26.

China Open in Beijing from March 30 to April 5 postponed.

Men’s World Championship in Sheffield, England from April 18 to May 4 postponed.

Women’s World Championship in Bangkok from June 22 to 27 postponed.

SOCCER

European Championship in 12 countries from June 12 to July 12 postponed to June 11-July 11, 2021.

Copa America in Argentina and Colombia from June 12 to July 12 postponed to June 11 to July 11, 2021.

European Champions League: Valencia vs. Atalanta March 10; Paris Saint Germain against. Borussia Dortmund March 11, no spectators. The March 13 competition is suspended. End of the final in Istanbul on May 30.

Copa Libertadores of March 15 suspended.

Asian Champions League: matches between Chinese clubs Guangzhou Evergrande, Shanghai Shenhua and Shanghai SIPG postponed to April-May. Beijing FC is allowed to play from February 18. The matches involving the South Korean clubs Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, Suwon Samsung Bluewings and FC Seoul will be played without spectators from March 3. Matches involving Iranian clubs Esteghlal, Persepolis, Shahr Khodro, Sepahan on March 2 -3 postponed. All group matches in the western zone on March 2 have been postponed. The Eastern Zone matches are postponed to May 19-20 (match day 3), May 26-27 (match day 4), June 16-17 (match day 5) and June 23-24 (day of match 6). The round of 16 is postponed to 11-12 and 25-26 August, the quarterfinals to 15-16 and 29-30 September and the semi-finals on 20-21 and 27-28 October.

Europa League: Inter Milan against. Getafe March 12; Sevilla against Roma on March 12, postponed. Inter Milan vs. Ludogorets February 27; Olympiakos vs. Wolverhampton March 12; LASK vs. Manchester United March 12; Wolfsburg vs. Shakhtar Donetsk March 12; Eintracht Frankfurt against Basel on March 12, no spectators. The March 13 competition is suspended. The final in Gdansk, Poland on May 27 has been postponed.

CONCACAF Champions League suspended from March 13.

Postponement of the CAF Champions League semi-finals from May 1st.

Qualifications for the World Cup in South America on March 23 have been postponed.

Qualifications for the Asia World Cup: China vs Maldives on March 26 and Guam on March 31 moved to Buriram, Thailand, without spectators. March 23 competition postponed.

African Nations Championship in Cameroon from April 4 to 25 postponed.

The European Championship qualifiers from 26 to 31 March are postponed to 4 to 9 June. From April 1 postponed.

The African Cup of Nations qualifies from March 25 postponed.

Gold Cup qualification suspended from March 13.

Women’s Euro 2021 qualifications: Montenegro against Ireland in Budva on March 11, no spectators. The March 13 competition is suspended.

Algarve Cup final in Portugal on March 11: Italy against Germany canceled.

The CONCACAF Nations League semi-finals in Houston and the final in Arlington, Texas from June 4 to 7 have been postponed.

CONCACAF men’s Olympic qualifications suspended in Mexico from March 13.

The Group B Asian Women’s Olympic Qualification Tournament was transferred from Wuhan to Sydney from February 3 to 13. China’s qualifiers against South Korea on March 6 and 11 were postponed to April 9 and 14 and postponed from June 1 to 10; Home match in China in Sydney. Vietnam vs Australia at Cẩm Phả on March 11, no spectators. From April 3 suspended.

English Premier League: Manchester City against. Arsenal the 11th of March. March 13 competition suspended.

The FA Cup quarter-finals from March 21 to 22 have been postponed.

La Liga of March 10, no spectators. March 12 competition suspended.

Copa del Rey final: Real Sociedad against Athletic Bilbao in Seville postponed April 18.

Serie A, B, C, D and women’s Serie A matches in Lombardy and Veneto postponed from February 22. Serie A: 6 matches from February 29 to March 2 postponed. All matches on March 4, no spectators. The March 9 competition is suspended.

Semi-finals of the Italian Cup: Juventus against. AC Milan March 4, Napoli against Inter Milan on March 5, postponed. The final was moved from May 13 to May 20.

Bundesliga of March 11, no spectators. From March 13, suspended.

The semi-finals of the German Cup from April 21 to 22 have been postponed.

French Ligue 1: Strasbourg vs Paris Saint-Germain postponed March 7. The March 13 competition is suspended.

Final of the Coupe de France: Paris Saint-Germain vs Saint Etienne in Paris on April 25 postponed.

French Cup Final: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Lyon in Paris on April 4 postponed.

The Chinese Super League, which is scheduled to start on February 22, has been delayed.

Iran Pro League of February 24, no spectators. From March 4 suspended.

J.League in Japan from February 25 postponed.

K League in South Korea, scheduled to start on February 29, has been delayed.

Swiss Super League from February 28 postponed.

V. League in Vietnam from March 7, no spectators. From March 16 suspended.

First league in Bulgaria from March 8, no spectators. From March 13 suspended.

Liga I at Romanial on March 9, no spectators. From March 12 suspended.

Primeira Liga in Portugal from March 10, no spectators. From March 12 suspended.

Ekstraklasa in Poland from March 10, no spectators. From March 13 suspended.

Austrian Bundesliga of March 10 postponed.

Premier League in Egypt from March 10, no spectators. From March 16 suspended.

March 11 Superliga in Denmark suspended.

Eredivisie in the Netherlands from March 12 suspended.

First division A in Belgium from March 12, no spectators. From March 20 suspended.

Belgian Cup final: Club Brugge against Antwerp in Brussels on March 22 postponed.

Suspension of the First Division in Ireland from March 12.

Major League Soccer is suspended in the United States from March 12.

Suspension of the Premiership in Scotland from March 13.

Liga MX in Mexico from March 14, no spectators. From March 15 suspended.

A league in Australia from March 16, no spectators. From March 24 suspended.

Suspension of the First Division in South Africa from March 16.

Suspension of the Premier League in Bangladesh from March 16.

Allsvenkan in Sweden, which was scheduled to start on April 3, has been delayed.

Super Lig in Turkey from March 19 suspended.

Suspension of the European Champions League for Women from March 13. Final in Vienna postponed May 24.

The National Women’s Soccer League in the United States, scheduled to start on April 18, has been delayed.

The March 13 Women’s Super League in England has been postponed.

AFC Cup of March 18 suspended.

Caribbean club championship suspended from April 3.

Asian men’s futsal championship in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, from February 26 to March 8 postponed to August 5-16.

CONCACAF Futsal Championship in Guatemala from May 1 to 10 postponed.

Qatar Airways International in Doha with Belgium, Croatia, Portugal, Switzerland from March 26 to 30 canceled.

SUMO

Spring Basho in Osaka from March 8 to 22, no spectators.

Summer Basho in Tokyo from May 10 to 24 postponed to May 24 to June 7.

SURFANT

The World Surf Games in El Salvador from May 9 to 17 postponed to June 6-14. From March 30 postponed.

SWIMMING

Asian Water Polo Championships at Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, from February 12 to 16 canceled.

Diving Grand Prix in Madrid from February 14 to 16: the Chinese team has withdrawn.

Diving World Series in Beijing from March 7 to 9 canceled.

The World Men’s Water Polo League on March 12 has been postponed.

The World Women’s Water Polo League on March 12 has been postponed.

Women’s Olympic water polo qualification tournament in Trieste, Italy, from March 8 to 15, postponed to May 17-24.

Italy The Olympic trials in Riccione from 17 to 21 March have been canceled.

The world diving series in Kazan, Russia, from March 20 to 22, have been postponed.

Men’s water polo Olympic qualification tournament in Rotterdam, Netherlands, from March 22 to 29, postponed to May 31 to June 7.

The South American Championships in Buenos Aires, Argentina from March 25 to 29 have been canceled.

Reported on March 27 in Hurghada, Egypt.

Diving World Series in London from March 27 to 29 canceled.

Nordic Tour: Bergen Festival in Norway from March 28 to 30 canceled.

The Olympic trials in China in Qingdao from March 28 to April 4 have been postponed to May 10-16.

Ireland The Olympic trials in Dublin from April 1 to 5 have been postponed.

Japan: Olympic trials in Tokyo from April 2 to 7, no spectators.

Reported on April 9 in Budapest, Hungary, to the World Art Series.

European Swim Cup II in Eindhoven, Netherlands from April 9 to 12 canceled.

The British Olympic trials in London from April 14 to 19 have been canceled.

Reported April 17 in Kazan, Russia.

African Championships in Durban, South Africa from April 17 to 22 postponed.

The Australian championships in Perth from April 17 to 21 have been canceled.

The Diving World Cup in Tokyo from April 21 to 26 has been postponed.

Postponement of the Olympic artistic qualification tournament in Tokyo from April 30 to May 3.

European Championships in Budapest, Hungary from May 11 to 24 postponed to August 17-30.

The Singapore Diving Grand Prix from May 29 to 31 has been canceled.

The Diving Grand Prix in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from June 5 to 7 has been postponed.

Cancellation of the Olympic diving trials in the United States in Indianapolis from June 14 to 21.

The U.S. Olympic trials in Omaha, Nebraska, from June 21 to 28, have been postponed to June 13-20, 2021.

The Diving Grand Prix in Cairo from June 17 to 20 has been postponed.

TABLE TENNIS

World Team Championships in Busan, South Korea, postponed from May 22-29 to June 21-28. From March 30 postponed.

The Asian Cup in Hainan, China from February 28 to March 1 has been postponed.

Polish Open at Gliwice from March 11 to 15, March 13, Day 3 of 5, suspended.

Italian Open in Riccione from April 1 to 5 postponed.

Asian Olympic qualification tournament in Bangkok from April 6 to 12 postponed.

Postponement of the European Olympic qualification tournament in Moscow from 8 to 12 April.

Latin American Olympic qualification tournament in Rosario, Argentina from April 15 to 19 postponed.

Oceania Olympic qualification tournament in Brisbane, Australia from April 19 to 20 postponed.

Japan Open in Kitakyushu from April 21 to 26 postponed.

Hong Kong Open from May 5 to 10 postponed.

The China Open in Shenzhen from May 12 to 17 postponed.

Opening of the South Korean Open in Busan from June 16 to 21.

Slovenia Open at Otocec from April 22 to 26 postponed.

Australian Open in Geelong from June 23 to 28 suspended.

TAEKWONDO

Asian Championships in Beirut from March 4 to 6 postponed to May 13 and 15.

The Asian Olympic Qualification Tournament in Wuxi, China, April 10-11, was held in Amman, Jordan, June 5-7.

Pan American Grand Slam in Oregon, Washington April 11-13 canceled.

The European Olympic Qualification Tournament in Milan from April 17 to 19 moved to Moscow from April 16 to 18. From March 12 postponed.

Senior European Championships in Zagreb, Croatia from May 7 to 10 postponed.

Greece Open in Chalkida from May 15 to 17 postponed.

The Presidents Cup in Spokane, Washington, May 21-24, has been canceled.

The Presidents’ Cup in Pape’ete, Tahiti on June 5 has been postponed.

Tahiti Open in Pape’ete from June 5 to 7 postponed.

TENNIS

French Open in Paris from May 24 to June 7 postponed to September 20-Oct. 4.

Wimbledon in London from June 29 to July 12 canceled.

ATP-WTA: BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, March 11-22, suspended.

ATP-WTA: Miami Open from March 24 to April 5 suspended.

WTA: Zapopan Open in Guadalajara, Mexico from March 16 to 21 suspended.

ATP: Suspension of the American clay championships in Houston, Texas, from April 6 to 12.

ATP: Hassan II Grand Prix in Marrakech, Morocco from April 6 to 12 suspended.

WTA: Charleston Open in South Carolina from April 6 to 12 suspended.

WTA: Copa Colsanitas in Bogota, Colombia from April 6 to 12 suspended.

ATP: Monte Carlo Masters from 12 to 19 April suspended.

ATP: Hungarian Open in Budapest from April 20 to 26 suspended.

WTA: The Xi’an Open in China from April 13 to 19 is suspended.

ATP: Barcelona Open from April 20 to 26 suspended.

ATP: Hungarian Open in Budapest from April 20 to 26 suspended.

WTA: suspension of the Porsche Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany, from April 20 to 26.

WTA: Istanbul Open from April 20 to 26 suspended.

WTA: Prague Open from April 27 to May 2 suspended.

WTA: Kunming Open in Anning, China from April 27 to May 3 suspended.

ATP: BMW Open in Munich from April 27 to May 3 suspended.

ATP: Estoril Open in Portugal from April 27 to May 3 suspended.

ATP-WTA: Madrid Open from May 2 to 10 suspended.

ATP-WTA: Italian Open in Rome from May 10 to 17 suspended.

WTA: Strasbourg International in France from May 17 to 23 suspended.

ATP: Geneva Open in Switzerland from May 17 to 23 suspended.

ATP: Lyon Open in France from May 17 to 23 suspended.

WTA: Grand Prix Of SAR Suspension of Princess Lalla Meryem in Rabat, Morocco, from May 17 to 23.

WTA: Croatian Open in Bol from June 1 to 6 suspended.

ATP-WTA: Libema Open in ’s-Hertogenbosch, The Netherlands, June 8-14, suspended.

ATP: MercedesCup in Stuttgart, Germany from June 8 to 14 suspended.

WTA: Nottingham Open in England from June 8 to 14 suspended.

ATP: Queen’s Club in London from June 15 to 21 suspended.

ATP: Halle Open in Germany from June 15 to 21 suspended.

WTA: Birmingham Classic in England from June 15 to 21 suspended.

WTA: Berlin Open from June 15 to 21 suspended.

ATP: Majorcan Championships in Spain from June 21 to 27 suspended.

ATP-WTA: Eastbourne International in England from June 21 to 27 suspended.

WTA: Bad Homburg Open in Germany from June 21 to 27 suspended.

WTA: Rogers Cup in Montreal from August 10 to 16 canceled.

The ITF events of March 12 have been suspended.

Davis Cup: China lost the World Group I qualifiers to Romania at Piatra Neamt on March 6 and 7.

Davis Cup: Qualification Japan vs Ecuador at Miki on March 6 and 7, no spectators.

Davis Cup: Italy vs South Korea in Cagliari on March 6 and 7, no spectators.

Fed Cup finals in Budapest, Hungary from April 14 to 19 (with France, Australia, the United States, the Czech Republic, Russia, Belarus, Spain, Germany, Hungary, Belgium, Slovakia, Switzerland) adjourned.

Fed Cup playoffs April 17-18 (Poland vs. Brazil, Mexico against Great Britain, Serbia against Canada, Latvia against India, Japan against Ukraine, Romania v. Italy, Argentina c. Kazakhstan, Netherlands c. China), adjourned:

The Group I Asia-Oceania Fed Cup tournament was transferred from Dongguan, China to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates from March 3-7.

TRIATHLON

World Series report in Abu Dhabi on March 7.

The Asian Cup in Tainan, Taiwan on March 8 has been postponed.

The World Cup in Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida on March 22 has been postponed.

The World Cup in New Plymouth, New Zealand, from March 28 to 29, has been postponed.

The World Cup in Brasilia, Brazil, from April 3 to 5 has been postponed.

The Asian Cup in Beihai, China on April 5 has been postponed.

The Asian Cup in Dexing, China on April 11 has been postponed.

Report of the world series in Bermuda on April 18 and 19.

The World Cup in Huatulco, Mexico, from April 25 to 26 has been postponed.

The Oceania Cup in Runaway Bay, Australia, from May 1 to 3 has been postponed.

The World Cup in Valencia, Spain on May 2 has been postponed.

The African Cup in Yasmine Hammamet, Tunisia on May 2 has been postponed.

The qualifying tournament of the mixed Olympic relay passed from Chengdu, China, May 9 to Valencia, Spain, May 1, postponed.

The World Cup in Chengdu, China on May 10 has been postponed.

The Pan American Cup in Ixtapa, Mexico, from May 15 to 16 postponed.

World Series reported in Yokohama, Japan on May 16.

The Pan American middle distance championships in Formosa, Argentina, May 23 have been postponed.

The Asian Cup in Osaka, Japan, postponed May 23.

The World Cup in Arzachena, Italy on May 30 has been postponed.

The European Cup in Olsztyn, Poland, postponed May 30.

The Asian Cup in Sokcho, South Korea on June 6 has been postponed.

World Series reported in Leeds, England on June 7.

The Asian Cup in Lianyungang, China on June 13 has been postponed.

The European Cup and the Mediterranean Championships in Coimbra, Portugal on June 13 have been postponed.

La Coupe d’Afrique du lac Kivu, Rwanda le 13 juin a été reportée.

Championnats panaméricains à Saint-Domingue, République dominicaine le 20 juin reportés.

La Coupe d’Europe à Holten, Pays-Bas, le 20 juin reportée.

Championnats d’Europe de cross à Târgu Mures, Roumanie le 20 juin reporté.

La Coupe d’Asie à Gamagori, au Japon, le 21 juin a été reportée.

Les championnats d’Europe de cross de duathlon à Târgu Mures, Roumanie le 23 juin sont reportés.

La Coupe d’Afrique à Larache, au Maroc, le 27 juin a été reportée.

Report des World Series à Montréal le 28 juin.

Championnats d’Europe de demi-fond à Walchsee, en Autriche, le 28 juin reporté.

VOLLEY-BALL

L’événement de test olympique à Tokyo du 21 au 26 avril a été annulé.

La Challenger Cup masculine à Gondomar, au Portugal, du 24 au 28 juin a été reportée.

La Coupe Challenger Féminine à Zadar, Croatie du 24 au 28 juin a été reportée.

La Ligue des nations, qui devait commencer le 22 mai, a été reportée.

Beach-volley

Report du World Tour 3 (astérisque) à Bandar Abbas, Iran du 2 au 7 mars.

Report du World Tour 3 (astérisque) à Gold Coast, Australie du 17 au 22 mars.

Report du World Tour 4 (astérisque) à Cancun, au Mexique, du 24 au 29 mars.

World Tour 1 (astérisque) à Boracay, Philippines du 26 au 29 mars annulé.

Report du World Tour 1 (astérisque) à Satun, en Thaïlande, du 8 au 11 avril.

World Tour 4 (astérisque) à Singapour du 15 au 19 avril annulé.

Report du World Tour 4 (astérisque) à Yangzhou, Chine du 22 au 26 avril.

World Tour 4 (astérisque) à Siming, Chine du 29 avril au 3 mai annulé.

Report du World Tour 1 (astérisque) sur l’île de Tuan Chau, Vietnam du 6 au 9 mai.

Report du World Tour 4 (astérisque) à Itapema, Brésil du 6 au 10 mai.

Report du World Tour 3 (astérisque) à Jurmala, en Lettonie, du 6 au 10 mai.

World Tour 3 (astérisque) à Jinjiang, Chine du 13 au 17 mai annulé.

Report du World Tour 4 (astérisque) à Ostrava, en République tchèque du 20 au 24 mai.

World Tour 4 (astérisque) à Varsovie du 27 au 31 mai annulé.

World Tour 4 (astérisque) à Moscou du 3 au 7 juin annulé.

World Tour 5 (astérisque) à Rome du 9 au 14 juin annulé.

Report du World Tour 1 (astérisque) à Miguel Pereira, Brésil, du 11 au 14 juin.

Report du World Tour 1 (astérisque) à Raja Ampat, Indonésie du 11 au 14 juin.

Report du World Tour 1 (astérisque) à Ios, en Grèce, du 12 au 14 juin.

World Tour 1 (astérisque) à Ventiane, Laos du 18 au 21 juin annulé.

World Tour 5 (astérisque) à Gstaad, Suisse du 7 au 12 juillet annulé.

World Tour 4 (astérisque) à Espinho, Portugal du 15 au 19 juillet annulé.

World Tour 5 (astérisque) à Vienne du 12 au 16 août annulé.

World Tour 5 (astérisque) à Hambourg, en Allemagne, du 19 au 23 août annulé.

MUSCULATION

Championnats d’Asie de l’Est à Séoul du 26 février au 3 mars reportés.

Championnats du monde juniors à Bucarest, Roumanie du 14 au 24 mars annulés.

Championnats sud-américains à Cali, Colombie du 19 au 22 mars reportés.

Championnats d’Afrique à Vacoas, Maurice du 13 au 20 avril reportés au 15-23 juin. Du 1er avril reporté.

Championnats d’Europe à Moscou du 13 au 21 avril reportés au 13-21 juin. Du 15 avril reporté.

Championnats panaméricains à Saint-Domingue, République dominicaine du 14 au 24 avril reportés.

Les championnats asiatiques à Nur-Sultan, au Kazakhstan, se sont déplacés à Tachkent, en Ouzbékistan du 16 au 25 avril, reportés.

Les championnats d’Océanie et du Commonwealth à Nauru du 21 au 25 avril reportés.

LUTTE

Championnats d’Asie à New Delhi du 20 au 23 février: les équipes de Chine, de Corée du Nord et du Turkménistan se sont retirées.

Qualification olympique panaméricaine à Ottawa du 13 au 15 mars, aucun spectateur.

Le tournoi de qualification olympique d’Afrique Océanie à El Jadida, au Maroc, du 13 au 15 mars a été reporté.

La qualification olympique européenne à Budapest, Hongrie du 19 au 22 mars a été reportée.

Du 27 au 29 mars, le qualificatif olympique asiatique est passé de Xi’an, en Chine, à Bichkek, au Kirghizistan. Le Kirghizistan s’est retiré comme hôte le 29 février, la qualification a été reportée.

Report des essais olympiques aux États-Unis à State College, en Pennsylvanie, du 4 au 5 avril.

Qualification olympique mondiale à Sofia, Bulgarie du 30 avril au 3 mai reportée.

Pologne Open à Varsovie du 3 au 7 juin reporté.

AUTRES

Jeux olympiques de Tokyo du 24 juillet au août. 9 reporté au 23 juillet-août. 8, 2021.

Jeux paralympiques de Tokyo du 25 août au 7 septembre. 6 reporté au 24 août-sept. 5, 2021.

La formation des volontaires aux JO de Tokyo au Japon a été reportée de février à mai.

Répétition générale de l’éclairage de la flamme des Jeux olympiques de Tokyo à Olympie, en Grèce, le 11 mars; allumage des flammes le 12 mars, pas de spectateurs. Relais du flambeau grec du 13 mars annulé. Le relais de la flamme du Japon qui devait commencer le 26 mars a été annulé.

Audience en personne du Tribunal arbitral du sport, suspendue à partir du 16 mars.

Les événements des X Games d’hiver à Chongli, en Chine, du 21 au 23 février, ont été reportés.

Singapore athlete of the year awards on Feb. 26 postponed.

International Boxing Association’s European Continental Forum in Assisi, Italy on Feb. 29 canceled.

International Boxing Association’s African Continental Forum in Casablanca, Morocco from March 13-15 postponed.

World Chess Federation’s presidential council meeting moved from China to United Arab Emirates on Feb. 28-29.

World University cross-country championships in Marrakech, Morocco on March 7 postponed.

NCAA in the United States, all sports from March 12 canceled.

International Weightlifting Federation Congress in Bucharest, Romania on March 13 canceled.

World Conference on Prevention of Injury and Illness in Sport in Monte Carlo from March 12-14 postponed to Feb. 11-13, 2021.

World Anti-Doping Agency Symposium in Lausanne, Switzerland on March 17-18 canceled.

FIFA Council meeting in Asuncion, Paraguay, on March 20 moved to Zurich in June-July.

Association of Southeast Asian Nations Para Games in the Philippines from March 20-28 postponed.

Hong Kong sports stars awards on March 24 postponed.

MCC world cricket committee meeting in Colombo, Sri Lanka on March 28-29 canceled.

XTERRA Asia-Pacific Championships (offroad triathlon, duathlon) in Taiwan from March 28-29 canceled.

Gulf Cooperation Council Games in Kuwait from April 3-14 postponed.

International Equestrian Federation Sports Forum in Lausanne, Switzerland on April 6-7 moved to online.

Asian Football Confederation Congress in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on April 16 postponed.

SportAccord summit in Beijing moved to Lausanne, Switzerland, on April 19-24 canceled.

World Sailing general meeting in London on May 2 canceled.

World Taekwondo Extraordinary Council meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland on May 12 moved to online.

International Ski Federation congress in Pattaya, Thailand from May 17-23 postponed.

International Ice Hockey Federation Congress in Zurich from May 21-23 postponed.

International Gymnastics Federation executive committee in Swakopmund, Namibia from May 26-27 postponed.

International Gymnastics Federation council in Swakopmund, Namibia from May 28-29 postponed.

FIFA Congress in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on June 5 postponed to Sept. 18.

International Skating Union Congress in Phuket, Thailand from June 8-12 postponed to May 31-June 4, 2021.

International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation Congress on June 20 moved from Shanghai to Antwerp, Belgium.

World university triathlon championship in Kecskemét, Hungary from June 27-28 canceled.

Singapore bans spectators at National School Games from January-August.

University Athletic Association of the Philippines postponed all sports events.

Mediterranean Games in Oran, Algeria from June 25-July 5, 2021 postponed to June 25-July 5, 2022.

World Games in Birmingham, Alabama from July 15-25, 2021 postponed to July 7-17, 2022.