Health

Live coronavirus blog: Dr. Tom Frieden, former CDC director, answers your questions

April 2, 2020 0 comment
CDC Director Tom Frieden on challenges US faces as COVID-19 pandemic spreads

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Welcome to Fox News’ live question and answer session on the new coronavirus, or COVID-19, with Dr. Tom Frieden, former director of the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and former commissioner of the New York City Health Department. Our editors have selected questions from over 1,000 that you have submitted for Dr. Frieden to answer.

Follow below on the Fox News live blog. Mobile users click here.

Recommended For You

Tennessee nurse with coronavirus posts video from hospital bed: "It hurts to breathe"

Tennessee nurse with coronavirus posts video from hospital bed: “It hurts to breathe”

Michigan couple replace wedding guests with cardboard cutouts amid coronavirus restrictions

Michigan couple replace wedding guests with cardboard cutouts amid coronavirus restrictions

Samaritan's Purse Central Park Field Hospital welcomes first patient in coronavirus fight

Samaritan’s Purse Central Park Field Hospital welcomes first patient in coronavirus fight

About the Author: Maelie

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *