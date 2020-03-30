‘Living Room Concert for America’ attracts 4.6 million on FOX

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

FOX and iHeart Media’s “Salon concert for America” scored 1.3 among the key demographic of adult viewers aged 18 to 49, matching “American Idol” for first place on Sunday night, according to Variety.

“FOX presents the iHeart Living Room concert for America” ​​averaged 4.6 million viewers on FOX, according to Variety, and has also been broadcast live on other Fox networks, including Fox News Channel and a variety of digital platforms. (The total number of views has not yet been counted.)

The FOX concert was broadcast without advertising, using breaks to encourage viewers to donate to Feed America and First Responders Foundation for Children.

FOX, IHEART RADIO EXHIBITION CONCERT FOR AMERICAN DOLLARS TO TWO CHARITY ORGANIZATIONS

The unique concert offered a unique insight into the lives of celebrities who have run from their homes while observing guidelines for social distancing. Artists like Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Dave Grohl, Billie Eilish, Sam Smith, Camilla Cabello, Shawn Mendes, HER, Billie Joe Armstong Demi Lovato, Tim McGraw and Mariah Carey only used an iPhone and all the equipment they had on hand to broadcast their performances.

Music legend Elton John hosted the event and kicked things off with an uplifting message to Americans.

“We are there, all together at home. You have your family and loved ones and I keep mine too. We take care of each other, we take care of each other, do what we can during this crisis, “said John.” There is a lot of grief, uncertainty and fear. But let me tell you what will keep us together. All the goodness happening in the world … all these doctors, nurses and scientists on the front line. They are living proof that most superheroes don’t wear capes. “

Several artists have dedicated their performances to first responders who will be helped by charities that have benefited from the “Living Room Concert for America”.

First Responders Children Foundation President Jillian Crane appeared last week on Fox News’s “America’s Newsroom” to explain why Americans should support their first responders at the forefront of the growing coronavirus pandemic.

“With this mortal virus, again, all first responders rush to help in all states, “Crane told Ed Henry.” And, they are in danger. They are at risk of contracting the virus. They run the risk of being killed or quarantined far from their families. “

“CONCERT FOR AMERICA” LIKE NOTHING HAS EVER BEEN PRODUCED: “WE ARE ALL CONNECTED VIA THE EXHIBITIONS”

The Foundation for the Children of First Responders was launched after the September 11, 2001 attacks, when 800 children lost their parents, said Crane.

“All these people, these health workers, the front line people, the nurses, the doctors, the EMT and the EMS – they are on the front line and we have to help them get the safety equipment they need, “Said Crane.

Feeding the vast network of food banks and meal programs in the United States serves “virtually every community in the United States,” says the organization, gathering “40 million people, including 12 million children and 7 million the elderly”.

Feeding America “provides more than 4.3 billion meals a year, helping 1 in 7 hungry Americans live safer and more stable lives,” according to data from his website.

Julia Musto of Fox News contributed to this report.