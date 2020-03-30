“Living Room Concert” offers a unique insight into the home of the stars and their lives during the isolation

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Elton John and some of his most famous friends are stuck at home, as is the rest of America during the coronavirus pandemic – but “FOX presents the iHeart Living Room concert for America” provided some entertainment and raised funds for first responders, while providing a unique insight into the lives of celebrities.

“We are there, all together at home. You have your family and loved ones and I keep mine too. We take care of each other, we watch over each other, do what we can during this crisis, “said John to launch the show.” There is a lot of grief, uncertainty and fear. But let me tell you what will keep us together. All the goodness happening in the world. “

“All these doctors, nurses and scientists on the front line. They are living proof that most superheroes don’t wear capes, ”said John. “Families find ways to sing happy birthday to you, your loved ones, teachers writing letters to their students. It is inspiring. It shows us that once we go through these difficult times, better days await us”, he added. all crouching together, until these days make us happy again, we thought we would organize a little show for you. “

Alicia Keys, who was sitting in a purple piano at home, without makeup and with a hole in her casual T-shirt, launched the performances with a message encouraging Americans to “remember our resilience”, dedicating a moving interpretation of “Rise Up” to first responders and health professionals ensuring the security of the country.

FOX dropped commercials for concert, instead using breaks to encourage viewers to help Feed America and First Responders Foundation for Children, two of the many charities that help victims and first responders during the pandemic.

The unprecedented event featured the biggest names in music happening from their homes, while they were social distancing and using phones to record their actions.

John joked that he couldn’t play because he was in quarantine without his piano before throwing him to the Backstreet Boys.

The producers expected the performance of the Backstreet Boys to be tricky, as they did not live together and practiced social distancing protocols – but they did it with an “I want it like that” remote control.

“You have five Backstreet Boys in five different houses and they all have to sing their harmonies, figure out how to take their phones and connect them all, it’s like you are the conductor of an orchestra trying to make them all play in different” said Tom Poleman, programming director of iHeart Media before Fox Show.

Dave Grohl dedicated his “My Hero” performance to first responders, playing a red guitar from inside his home studio, while Billie Eilish and his brother Finneas then performed from a comfortable red sofa in their home from Los Angeles, a huge registrar nearby.

“Let’s stay strong together,” said Eilish before diving into his hit “Bad Guy” with his brother on guitar.

Ciara and Russell Wilson played with their children in a tricky playroom; Ryan Seacrest talked about his impeccable cuisine; and Camilla Cabello and Shawn Mendes played from their Miami home, as the star’s surroundings were just as interesting as the unplugged performances.

Melissa McCarthy urged viewers to donate as much as possible, Billie Joe Armstong performed “Boulevard of Broken Dreams” and Lady Gaga delivered an inspiring message in a simple gray sweatshirt – far from her typical elaborate outfits.

“My heart goes out to people who have lost loved ones, as well as people who are losing their jobs,” said Gaga. “I just wanted to register you, to make sure you find the time to be nice to yourself and do everything you can to maintain your sanity.” Social distancing is not easy, but try to chat with your friends from a distance, meditate when you can and if not, find joy as you can. “