Liz Cheney calls for temporary halt to Capitol tours due to coronavirus outbreak

Representative Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Request a temporary suspension of visits to the Capitol in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“We have to take this step. Failure to do so puts the health and safety of these tourists at risk, “she tweeted Wednesday in response to news that congressional lawmakers are planning to support a measure to restrict tourists from accessing the Capitol. .

Majority Leader in the House Steny Hoyer, D-Md., Said Wednesday that temporary cessation of visits was being considered.

“We don’t yet know whether or not we should close the Capitol in terms of visitors. But it is certainly something that we will have to take into consideration,” he said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California, ruled out the Capitol closure, The hill reported.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Cheney skipped a retreat for House Republican leaders over the weekend over fears of the virus, Politico reported.

“Many of us have people in our families who are particularly vulnerable and, after consulting with doctors, Liz determined that the best approach was to limit participation in non-essential gatherings,” said Cheney spokesperson. , Jeremy Adler.

Several lawmakers, including Senator Ted Cruz., R-Texas., Have self-quarantined themselves after coming into contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus