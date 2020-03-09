Llanez and Ferreira lead American men’s Olympic qualification roster

CHICAGO (AP) – Forwards Ulysses Llanez and Jesús Ferreira were among the 20 players selected for the American men’s Olympic qualification roster, a group that misses the best young American players due to FIFA rules.

Jeremy Ebobisse, Jonathan Lewis and Sebastian Saucedo were the other strikers in the lineup announced Sunday evening by US coach Jason Kreis for the North and Central America and Caribbean region qualification tournament, which begins March 20.

Olympic qualifications are limited to players under the age of 23 in early 2020, but clubs are not required to release players for Olympic teams. The American Football Federation said it had no hope of getting Christian Pulisic, Tyler adams, Weston McKennie and Josh Sargent, who have become regulars on the senior national team, and Gio Reyna, 17, who is expected to join the senior team for exhibitions this month. Even if they were available, Pulisic and Adams are injured.

Many second-level players were also left out, but it was unclear whether due to injury, club refusal or coaching decisions. This group included defenders Cameron Carter-Vickers, Antonee Robinson and Miles Robinson; midfielders Chris Durkin, Alex Mendez, Keaton Parks and Brandon servania; and transmits Konrad de la Fuente, Brooks Lennon, Sebastian Soto and Indiana Vassilev.

The United States failed to qualify for the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, and the senior team failed to reach the 2018 World Cup. At the qualifying tournament in Guadalajara, Mexico, the Americans open Group A against Costa Rica March 20, then play on Dominican Republic March 23 and Mexico March 26.

Group B includes Canada, El Salvador, Haiti and Honduras. The top two teams in each group advance to the semi-finals and the semi-final winners on March 30 qualify for the Japan 16 Nations Men’s Olympic Tournament to be played in Saitama, Tokyo and Yokohama from July 23 to August 8. At the Olympic Games, each men’s team can include up to three players above the age limit on its list of 20 players.

Ten players have appeared for the US senior team, including three at least one year old from the CONCACAF Gold Cup: Lewis, defender Reggie cannon and midfielder Djordje Mihailovic. Llanez scored in his senior debut on February 1, a 1-0 exhibition victory over Costa Rica.

Defender Erik Palmer-Brown was voted best player in the 2017 CONCACAF Under-20 Championship.

Fifteen players are from Major League Soccer, two from Netherlands” PSV Eindhoven and one each from Austria to Vienna, Germany Wolfsburg and Pumas in Mexico.

Kreis, a former US national team player, was hired last March after coaching MLS with Salt Lake (2007-13), New York City (2015) and Orlando (2016-18).

Americans failed to advance from 2012 playoff group stage, beating Cuba 6-0 but losing to Canada 2-0 and leveling El Salvador 3-3. The United States lost to Honduras 2-0 in the 2016 semi-finals.

The list:

Goalkeepers: Matt Freese (Philadelphia), JT Marcinkowski (San Jose), David Ochoa (Salt lake)

Defenders: Reggie Cannon (Dallas), Justen glad (Salt lake), Chris Gloster (PSV Eindhoven, Netherlands), Aaron Herrera (Salt lake), Mark McKenzie (Philadelphia), Erik Palmer-Brown (Austria Vienna)

Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson (Philadelphia), Hassani Dotson (Minnesota), Richie Ledezma (PSV Eindhoven, Netherlands), Djordje Mihailovic (Chicago), Paxton Pomykal (Dallas), Jackson Yueill (San Jose)

Forwards: Jeremy Ebobisse (Portland), Jesús Ferreira (Dallas), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado), Ulysses Llanez (Wolfsburg, Germany), Sebastian Saucedo (Pumas, Mexico)