Locks, home-support policies multiply as coronavirus cases and deaths increase

In the United States and around the world, more people were subject to official restrictions or home support policies early Saturday as coronavirus mounted cases and deaths.

In New York City, coronavirus patients were dying at more than an hour, the rate is expected to rise, the city’s health commissioner said Friday, according to the New York Post.

ILLINOIS JOINS CALIFORNIA, NY ISSUING “STAY AT HOME” ORDER TO FIGHT CORONAVIRUS

After CaliforniaThe governor of the Republic issued Thursday the strictest order to “stay at home” of the nation, taking effect at midnight Friday, the governors New York, Illinois and Connecticut did the same – with Oregon among the states should follow next.

“This is not a permanent state, it is a moment,” said California Governor Gavin Newsom, trying to assure the most populous state in the country that order would end.

New York State, the state with the most COVID-19 cases in the country, received a major disaster report from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on Friday, giving it access to a share of $ 42 billion. dollars from the Federal Disaster Relief Fund.

Early Saturday, New York recorded more than 8,400 confirmed cases and nearly 50 deaths, while the entire United States recorded more than 19,600 confirmed cases of virus and about 250 deaths.

All told, orders are said to confine more than 70 million Americans to their homes – being able to go out only for essential reasons, such as vital tasks or to collect food and supplies.

In Los Angeles, the sight of nearly empty freeways was striking in a city long known for the roar of traffic.

Outside the United States, the President of Colombia has called for three weeks of house isolation, starting Tuesday, with the capital Bogota already locked out on Friday, the Associated Pres reported.

Peru, Ecuador and Venezuela were already locked out.

Nations hoped to avoid situations in China and Italy, where most of the cases have occurred. China had more than 81,000 cases early Saturday while Italy had more than 47,000.

Worldwide, the number of cases was over 275,000 and the death toll over 11,300 – with no slowdown expected in either case anytime soon.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.