Loeffler Defends Trades After Apparently Purchasing Shares In Company That Protects Against Coronavirus

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Senator Kelly Loeffler defended trading on Wednesday, stressing that her investment portfolio is “independently managed by third-party advisers,” after being criticized for investing in a chemical giant that manufactures COVID-19 protective clothing.

Loeffler, R-Ga., Had previously been criticized for spilling stocks before the coronavirus but she insisted that she was not directly involved in business decisions.

BURR WANTS TO COOPERATE WITH ANY INVESTIGATION ON THE SALE OF STOCK BY MEANS OF A PROBE ALREADY DECLARED

“Senator Loeffler has filed another periodic transaction report and the facts are still the same,” a Loeffler spokesperson told Fox News. “These transactions are consistent with the historical activity of the portfolio and include a balanced mix of purchases and sales.

“Her equity portfolio is independently managed by third-party advisers and she is warned … after the transactions,” said the spokesperson. “Sen. Loeffler continues to operate with integrity and transparency, in accordance with the spirit and the letter of the law. “

The spokesman added: “While some continue to lay baseless and baseless accusations, Senator Loeffler will continue to work to keep Americans safe and provide much-needed relief to Georgian families and businesses affected by COVID-19 . “

The explanation comes from the fact that the largest newspaper in her state reported this week that it had sold shares in the retail sectors and bought shares in DuPont from Nemours Inc., which is one of the leading suppliers of protective equipment for hospitals.

the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Loeffler’s purchase of $ 206,774 in DuPont shares occurred in the past six weeks. Meanwhile, Loeffler also sold shares of T.J. Maxx and Lululemon.

The Journal pointed out that the shares they had purchased had declined in value since their purchase and that, therefore, on Monday, the couple actually had a paper loss of $ 102,000.

Loeffler’s husband Jeffrey Sprecher is the CEO of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. and president of the New York Stock Exchange. According to his office, the couple have managed large “highest compliance” financial services firms for almost two decades.

Loeffler and her husband, when appointed to the Senate, hired a separate legal advisor to advise and establish compliance with Senate ethics. The couple relies on third-party investment managers to plan their investment strategy and execute deals, and they are notified of securities transactions after they occur, according to his office.

Loeffler’s office has maintained that investment advisers regularly execute prearranged trade agreements and that the transactions comply with the SEC regulatory framework and are made public.

The Daily Beast reported last month that the couple sold shares on January 24, the same day that they participated in a closed-door coronavirus briefing as a member of the Senate health committee with the administration Trump and in the presence of Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Loeffler defended sales last month.

SCHUMER ASKS FOR AN ETHICAL REVIEW OF SENATORS ‘PRE-CORONAVIRUS STOCK SALES

“If you actually look at the personal transaction reports that have been filed, you will notice below that I am not informed of my transactions until after they have occurred – several weeks,” Loeffler said at the time. “So certainly, these transactions – at least on my behalf – were a mix of buy and sell. Very routine for my portfolio. “

Loeffler is not the only senator whose financial transactions are scrutinized.

The Department of Justice is reportedly investigating the series of stock market transactions carried out by the chairman of the Senate intelligence committee, Richard Burr, R-N.C.

The investigation, according to the report, is still in its infancy and is being carried out in coordination with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The FBI is said to have contacted Burr for information.

The Department of Justice and the SEC declined to confirm the existence of the investigation reported on Monday.

Burr’s lawyer told Fox News this week that the senator would cooperate in any necessary “investigation” or ethical review, while arguing that any review “would establish that his actions were appropriate”.

Meaning. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., And James Inhofe, R-Okla., Have also been criticized for their sales of pre-coronavirus stocks.

Meanwhile, Loeffler is in a passionate primary battle with representative Doug Collins, R-Ga., Who criticized the Georgia senator for his alleged “profit” from the coronavirus crisis.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Collins Senate campaign castigated Loeffler again.

“She’s not a public servant; she’s a pandemic profiteer,” Fox News spokesperson Dan McGlagen told us. “We will know that every dollar she spends on television commercials has been stolen from families. terrified and closed businesses. We will never forget it. “

McGlagen added, “No one believes his apologies. We are not stupid. “

Collins announced his candidacy for Senate for Loeffler’s seat in January and faced an astonishing rebuke from the party, including the Republican National Senate Committee, who criticized him for what they called a bid ill-advised and self-centered for a higher position.

Party infrastructure largely rallied behind Loeffler, fearing that Collins ‘offer would make Republicans’ chances worse given the state’s unique “primary jungle” system, where candidates from all parties compete the same ballot.