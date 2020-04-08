Loeffler liquidates shares after criticizing divestments before pandemic

Senator Kelly Loeffler said Wednesday that it will liquidate its assets due to the scrutiny of its trades following a briefing for senators earlier this year on the threat from the coronavirus.

Loeffler, R-Ga., In a statement released Wednesday, announced the liquidation of all of her assets and those of her husband, together with legal counsel, in managed accounts. Critics have suggested that Loeffler may have engaged in insider trading based on her knowledge of the coronavirus crisis – an accusation that she denied.

LOEFFLER DEFENDS ITS ACTIVITIES AFTER PURCHASING STOCK IN A COMPANY THAT MAKES PROTECTIVE GEAR CORONAVIRUS

“In the midst of this health crisis, the temptation to spread lies and misinformation is too great for the media and my political opponents,” said Loeffler. “This is why I am taking steps to eliminate this temptation so that we can focus again on its place: fighting COVID-19 and restoring our country to health and economic recovery.”

News surfaced last month revealing that Loeffler and her husband had sold stocks on January 24, the same day she participated in a closed-door coronavirus briefing as a member of the Senate Health Committee with the Trump administration and with Dr. Anthony Fauci in attendance.

Loeffler – who said his accounts were managed by external investment counselors – defended himself on Wednesday.

“Let me be clear: I don’t have to,” said Loeffler. “I have done everything that meets or exceeds the requirements to comply with STOCK law, SEC regulations, Senate ethics and US law, and of course I will continue to do so . “

She said the individual stocks and options held in these managed accounts will be reinvested in exchange-traded funds and mutual funds.

She added, “I do this because this transparency is abused for political gain, and the steps I have taken to distance myself from these accounts are being ignored.”

Loeffler’s husband Jeffrey Sprecher is the CEO of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. and president of the New York Stock Exchange. According to his office, the couple have managed large “highest compliance” financial services firms for almost two decades.

Loeffler and her husband, when appointed to the Senate, hired a separate legal advisor to advise and establish compliance with Senate ethics. The couple relies on third-party investment managers to plan their investment strategy and execute deals, and they are notified of securities transactions after they occur, according to his office.

“I left the private sector to serve the Georgian people, without making a profit, and in fact donate my Senate salary to Georgian charities,” said Loeffler.

Loeffler went on to explain that his family’s investments have been managed for a long time by external investment advisers at Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Sepio Capital and Wells Fargo.

“They make their investment decisions for our accounts, including buying and selling securities such as stocks and options – without our input, management or knowledge,” said Loeffler, saying that his portfolios are managed by third-party advisers who inform them of decisions “after transactions take place. “

Loeffler’s statement comes as his financial and stock market transactions are under fire from the COVID-19 crisis.

The Daily Beast first reported the stock trades, which took place as the market began to fall on the coronavirus.

“This story was fabricated by a leftist site, never verified and used as a weapon by the media and my political opponents as a baseless attack,” said Loeffler on Wednesday. “There is no truth to all of this.”

She added: “For my career of more than 20 years in the financial services industry – as well as since I have been in the Senate – I have done everything in the spirit and the letter of the law, and I have recognized for my integrity, professionalism and hard work. “

Loeffler went on to say that she “will not let politics hamper public service and keep our state and our country strong”.

BURR WANTS TO COOPERATE WITH ANY INVESTIGATION ON THE SALE OF STOCK BY MEANS OF A PROBE ALREADY DECLARED

Loeffler is not the only senator whose financial transactions are scrutinized.

The Department of Justice is reportedly investigating the series of stock market transactions carried out by the chairman of the Senate intelligence committee, Richard Burr, R-N.C.

The investigation, according to the report, is still in its infancy and is being carried out in coordination with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The FBI is said to have contacted Burr for information.

The Department of Justice and the SEC declined to confirm the existence of the reported investigation.

Burr’s lawyer last month told Fox News that the senator would cooperate in any necessary “investigation” or ethical review, while arguing that any review “would establish that his actions were appropriate”.

Meaning. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., And James Inhofe, R-Okla., Have also been criticized for their sales of pandemic pre-coronavirus stocks.