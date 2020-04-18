Loki Therapy Dog Offers Care Kits To Health Workers Fighting Coronavirus

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

A Maryland therapy dog give back to health professionals at the forefront of the battle against coronavirus by delivering care packages and smiles to his local medical center.

Appearing on “Fox & Friends Weekend” with hosts Jillian Mele, Caroline Benzel, a medical student at the University of Maryland, explained that Loki had started providing care long before the epidemic.

“So Loki is a two and a half year old Rottweiler. She was given to me the same week I was accepted medicine School. And so, we thought it would be a good idea to make her a therapy dog ​​for the hospital there, “she said.” And, as you can see, it’s a bit off the ground. “

Benzel Told Fox 17 that before the COVID-19 epidemic, she and Loki spent three days a week visiting patients and cheering up the hospital.

However, once a moratorium was imposed on all animal therapy visits, they decided to “take it to the next level”.

She says it was after that, the duo started FaceTiming with patients and healthcare workers to provide virtual support. Benzel quickly noticed that nurses had difficulty wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) 24 hours a day.

“Everyone wore PPE 24/7 and because of this they have rashes and irritation while wearing masks,” she told Fox 17.

And so, the idea of ​​”hero healing kits” was born.

In the kits, which the medical student compiled thanks to donations via a Amazon Wish List, Benzel and Loki provide healthcare workers with things like a healing lotion and moisturizer, Gold Bond powder, chewing gum, lip balm and tea.

“What was the reaction?” asked Mele.

“It was all positivity and support,” said Benzel. “I think there is [have] a lot of people who just need other people in the background to show them that they are supported on the front lines. Whether it’s first responders, nurses, guards … And we’ve tried to do it for people. “

About 3,000 kits were donated on Saturday morning – and the effort is no longer limited to Maryland.

Loki’s followers in cream philadelphia, New Jersey, and North Carolina were inspired by his actions and made care packages to show their appreciation to all the staff of the hospital.

Anyone wishing to donate to the Loki and Benzel campaign can order products from their wish list or send them a message to donate products via Venmo.

“It was very difficult to be a full-time medical student and not be able to be there because we backed away and now everything goes through Zoom,” she concluded. “So, this is the best I can do to try to make things better for all of my front-line colleagues, you know, make a difference for people.”