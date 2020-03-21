Lolo Jones at AP: IOC should change gears and postpone the Olympics

Lolo Jones is 37 – fishing for a return to the track and well aware that she is running out of time.

These days, however, winning a place at the Tokyo Olympics is far from his top priority.

The hurdler-become bobsled-become celebrity, who remains one of the most recognizable and followed Olympic athletes in the United States, implores the IOC to send a different message than he has so far on the coronavirus crisis. He has not yet postponed the games, which are slated to start on July 24, and by not doing so, Jones thinks he is subtly – or not so subtly – telling the athletes that they need to be ready, just in case.

“It tears the athletes apart,” Jones said in an interview with The Associated Press on Saturday. “We want to be like everyone else. We want to be healthy and responsible citizens. But we are also afraid that the IOC will say in a month that the games are underway, and hopefully you will still be in good shape? “

Some might be. Even more likely not. This is the state of sports around the world, where different restrictions exist in virtually every country and in every state in the United States. Jones has access to a runway near his home in Louisiana, but heeded warnings from health officials and the government, choosing to close things down.

“I’m afraid of infecting my coach,” said Jones. “And I fear that we are not doing due diligence, as athletes, to send the message: we have to stay in our house, quarantine ourselves.” We have bigger things to worry about right now “than training.

Before focusing on bobsleigh, which allowed her to become one of the few athletes to compete in the Summer and Winter Games, Jones was a star in the preparations for the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games. took his shoe off the second final obstacle in the 100-meter final and finished seventh – and in shock – in a race won by teammate Dawn Harper.

Four years later, Jones entered the top three in Olympic testing, which should not be part of the team. She finished third in testing and returned to the games.

It is these lessons – there is a reason they organize the races – that also fuel his desire to see Tokyo postponed. With each passing day, there are more and more chances for a fair Olympic trial. Athletics in the United States has long prided itself on bringing the top three in each event to the Olympics, regardless of their world ranking or past results.

“In 2012, I lost every race and went to the Olympic trials with one of the slowest times and ended up being part of the team,” she said. “In 2008, I won all the races and went to the Olympic Games and lost the gold medal to the person who finished third in the tests. There are too many talented athletes to do it politically or to choose teams based on last year. You can not do it.”

She took courage in the letter that the USATF sent Friday to the American Olympic and Paralympic Committee, demanding a postponement.

“Our goal remains to achieve sporting excellence during the Olympic Games, but not at the expense of the safety and well-being of our athletes,” wrote CEO Max Siegel in the letter.

This is also Jones’ point.

She said she understood why the outcry from the athletes, while growing, was not as huge as it could be. There are thousands of athletes around the world who see this as their first, or last, or best chance for Olympic glory – and who want to have every chance to participate.

But Jones thinks it’s best to wait until 2021 or 2022, or whenever it’s safe again. And if she’s ready to wait until 37, maybe others will be too.

“It is difficult because, obviously, these are dreams we have fought for all our lives,” said Jones. “(The Olympians) do it out of pure passion. They are the most dedicated athletes in the world and we are trying to stay motivated and keep going. But there is a human element to it. Seeing this virus kill and destroy so many cities, it is difficult to continue as if nothing had happened. ”