London surgeon performs the first two-handed transplant in a limb amputee in Canada

Surgeon in London, Ontario. He is preparing to perform a two-handed transplant on a British Columbia man who has lost all four limbs in the fight against sepsis and bacterial meningitis that nearly killed him five years ago.

Rick Thompson quit his job one day early because he felt like he had the flu. He tried to sleep to avoid shaking and fever, but woke up a few hours later.

“When I got up, I was barely able to walk; my feet were on fire, and I just got on fire. I went down to where my wife was watching TV.

Coquitlam, B.C. Six weeks later he woke up in the intensive care unit.

Rick Thompson, chosen as Canada’s first double-hand transplant candidate, is depicted in his apartment in Coquitlam, British Columbia on Thursday, February 27, 2020. (Bennermus / CBC)

He ignored the 5% chance of survival given by a doctor when taken to hospital, but the battle was not over. He and his wife were given several hours to decide if Thompson wanted to be a amputee or want to die.

He chose life.

“If my family believes in me and is strong enough not to give up on me, how can I give them up and go an easy way?”

Life as an amputee

In a single operation lasting 8.5 hours, Thompson said the doctor cut his hands and feet below his knees. He also underwent several reconstructive surgeries on his face due to paralysis affecting the upper lip and parting the nose.

“The first thing I thought awake, looked down, and had no hands or feet was,” I made the wrong decision. ” “

He has come a long way since then.

“I’m walking with my prosthesis now,” he said. “I go to the gym three days a week. I go to the treadmill and lift weights. I’m on a keto diet with my wife.”

operation

Thompson says a two-handed transplant is the first in Canada. After reading about it online, he asserted the procedure and received support from his GP and his family.

Eventually, he was able to contact a London surgeon who was interested in performing the surgery. He and his wife took off to meet a team at the University Hospital and St. Joseph Hospital in October 2018, and Thompson was nominated one week after a medical and psychological test.

“The hand is there every day and is visible,” said Thompson. “You have to overcome the mental problem that they were actually in someone else’s body, and now they are in your body.”

Thompson and his wife move to London in early April. He said it could take months for a team of 14 surgeons to be able to perform the surgery.

Litigation against prosthesis

According to Thompson, the hospital pays for treatment and rehabilitation with research from private donors. He fixes it at about $ 100,000. This is less than what you would pay from the two advanced upper limb pockets.

According to Thompson, one prosthesis costs more than $ 120,000. Has a one or two year warranty and gives only 20-25% hand function.

If the operation is successful, he can give him more than 70% of the functions.

But for Thompson, it’s not an “if” problem. That is the question of when.

“I hope that after the surgery is successful, others will be able to undergo this life-changing surgery.”

Father and grandfather, Thompson, said he would consider his hand a gift.

“It’s a gift someone’s family has decided to give you. You have to accept that gift and just do your best to make it work.”