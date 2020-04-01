Long Island, NY primary coronavirus doctor: we need people and fans

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here

Preparation and resources are crucial in the fight against coronavirus epidemic, Dr. Leonardo Huertas of Northwell Health said on Wednesday, predicting that the New York hospital system will soon need more personnel and equipment, such as ventilators.

In an interview on “Fox & Friends” With hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade, the Long Island doctor said that every day under the threat of pandemic it gets a little busier and the patients arrive a little more sick.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

“The workload is increasing, but we are able to manage what we have achieved so far,” he said. “We are a large system with a lot of capacity to distribute patients when certain hospitals are overwhelmed. So far, we have been able to manage what we can see.”

However, the virus did not loosen its constriction New York City. As of Tuesday evening, there were over 75,800 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State – more than 40% of the total cases in the United States – with more than 43,000 in New York alone.

Huertas told the “Friends” hosts that what New York needed right now was resources and people.

“We need staff. Right now, we need more intensive care units. To staff these intensive care units, we need nurses, we need doctors, we need [technicians], we need respiratory therapists, and we need [ventilators]. If you provided me with this staff and equipment, then we could treat many more patients, “he insisted.

Huertas added that, depending on the case, he could sometimes take literally 20 people to care for a patient for 24 hours.

“[There are] just some people [who] are more sensitive than the others, “he said.” And those who have preexisting conditions, those who are older, those who have preexisting lung damage, tend to have a difficult course. “

That said, Huertas believes that other communities across the country are capable of making a “bigger difference” by looking to the future.

“New York right now – the course we have is the one we are already taking. There is no way to change ourselves. But there are some communities that have not yet been affected by this virus where testing are important, quarantining these people is important and mitigating these factors as much as possible [is] important, “he said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“You have to prepare teams for outside the hospital, so when you have to increase your intensive care units, you have teams that can come to the hospital and staff these places,” he said. exhorted. “So all the retired nurses, all the doctors who work in the communities have to join hospitals to be able to help their communities.”