Long-term care homes are hot spots of concern for COVID-19

Monday’s news of a deadly COVID-19 outbreak in a long-term care home in Ontario has once again highlighted how these facilities are coping with the pandemic and what is being done to protect their families. residents.

The Pinecrest nursing home in Bobcaygeon, about 150 kilometers northeast of Toronto, lost 12 residents and a volunteer whose husband is a resident also died.

It is a great sorrow for a small town, and this pain is felt by Canadians across the country.

Calgary nursing home reported on Tuesday his third death , while a home in Toronto, the Rekai Center, reported that one of its residents died. There were two deaths and a dozen more infections in a retirement home in Montreal and several deaths in Ottawa.

The Lynn Valley Care Center in North Vancouver was one of the first and hardest hit homes for the aged in Canada. It was there that the country’s first death related to COVID-19 occurred on March 8. A total of 11 residents died, 40 others contracted the virus and 21 staff members fell ill.

Nineteen long-term care homes in British Columbia are currently facing outbreaks. Several houses across the country are in the same boat.

Lessons learned

These residences are the kind of places where a disease like COVID-19 can easily become established. Residents share living spaces – in some houses, there are four people in one room – as well as dining spaces and other common spaces.

They can be busy places, with staff, visitors and deliveries coming and going. Residents are elderly and some may have compromised immune systems that cannot repel the virus or its underlying conditions, or both. The people who care for them are hands on the field – they cannot stay one length of hockey stick away from their patients, as other Canadians must.

WATCH | Nursing home in Bobcaygeon sees outbreak of COVID-19 deaths and cases

The Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon, Ontario, reports an outbreak of COVID-19 after the deaths of 9 residents and at least 34 residents and employees tested positive for the virus. 2:05

Long-term care homes are used to dealing with outbreaks of flu and other illnesses within their walls, but this pandemic has led them to go far beyond their usual infection control protocols.

Isobel Mackenize, British Columbia Government seniors’ advocate said in an interview that lessons have been learned from the Lynn Valley epidemic and that a number of measures have been taken to prevent more residents and employees get sick.

Among these steps is a new government directive that each staff member can only work in one house, rather than taking shifts in multiple locations. The hope is that caregivers who unknowingly carry the virus are not likely to spread it beyond a site.

“It’s hard to think of what more we could do now to further reduce the odds,” said Mackenzie.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said this week that an “iron ring” must go around the province’s seniors to protect them. His government is among those who have spent more on increased screening, cleaning and hiring.

It also relaxed some regulations to allow households to hire aid more quickly.

Staffing is “the biggest concern”

Jane Meadus, of the Advocacy Center for the Elderly, said that new recruits must be properly trained before entering homes.

“I think the biggest concern right now is staffing,” said Meadus.

WATCH | Remove loved ones from long-term care if possible, says CARP

It took a deadly pandemic for governments to recognize long-term care staff shortages, says Marissa Lennox, director of policy for the Canadian Association of Retired Persons. 5:17

Meadus said family members are not allowed to visit, his other main concern is the social isolation felt by residents. She said she knew that houses were working hard to connect them through technology and other means.

Miranda Ferrier of the Canadian Support Workers Association says more help in the home will be welcome. There was already a shortage of staff before the pandemic, and now PSWs, nurses and other staff have the added burden of covering colleagues who are sick or who have to stay home and isolate themselves because they were exposed to someone who tested positive.

Isabelle Mikhail died at Lynn Valley Care Center in North Vancouver, British Columbia on March 18 after contracting a coronavirus. (May Mikhail)

Ferrier said its members were exhausted and stressed, but determined to be there for their residents.

“They are afraid, they desperately need help. They are worried about their residents,” said Ferrier. “They are worried about getting COVID-19, they are worried about bringing it home to their families.”

One strategy used to relieve some of the staff pressure is to get retired PSWs back to work, said Ferrier.

Support workers, like some doctors and nurses working in hospitals, are concerned about the provision of personal protective equipment, she said. “They trust the government to help protect themselves,” said Ferrier.

New measures

Michele Lowe, Executive Director of the Nursing Homes of Nova Scotia Association, said that homes in his province were watching what was happening in British Columbia. early March and quickly accelerated their protocols.

On March 13, they took the extraordinary step of prohibiting visitors to the houses and made adjustments inside the houses to allow for physical distance. Meal times are now staggered, so there are fewer people in the dining rooms. Residents and staff also take their temperatures twice a day, she said, even though they feel healthy.

Jean Pollock, 82, died on Saturday after being diagnosed with COVID-19. His is one of the many deaths related to a nursing home in Bobcaygeon, Ontario. (Submitted by Pam Smith)

Lowe said he was confident that the homes were well prepared for the outbreaks, but acknowledged that there was some concern as to what to expect.

“We are certainly sailing in unexplored waters here and are really trying to prepare as best we can,” said Lowe.

Despite all the preparations and measures taken to avoid epidemics, the British Columbia elder advocate knows that people are worried.

“You don’t want to instill unnecessary fear or anxiety, but we have to be responsible for communicating the possibilities and the facts,” said Mackenize.

“And the fact is, there could be an epidemic in a nursing home where your mom, dad, grandmother or grandfather are. It is possible, and we cannot promise that it will not be. . “