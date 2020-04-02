Long waits for COVID-19 test results reveal shortage of laboratory workers in Canada

The long waits for COVID-19 test results are due in part to a shortage of medical laboratory professionals in Canada, according to laboratory worker associations and job vacancy data.

Laboratory bottlenecks that were already the norm were exacerbated by the pandemic and a pipeline problem, with more leaving the profession than joining.

Christine Nielson, CEO of the Canadian Society for Medical Laboratory Science in Hamilton, said her organization has spent the past 12 to 15 years advocating with federal and provincial governments to find ways to strengthen their ranks.

“The number of people retiring is less than the number of recent graduates,” said Nielson. “We also know that over the next five years, 50% of our workforce will be eligible for retirement.”

The problem is worse in rural and remote areas, she said.

Christine Nielson, CEO of the Canadian Society for Medical Laboratory Science, says her organization has been advocating for years for increased funding to train new laboratory workers. (Submitted by CSMLS)

Christine Bruce, administrative director of the microbiology department of the University Health Network and Sinai Health Systems in Toronto, supervises a laboratory processing 800 COVID-19 tests daily. Plans are in place to increase that number to 1,200, she said.

These days, she and her staff wear protective clothing and work in what she describes as a “everyone on deck” situation. But she says that the “staff shortage” of laboratory staff is a concern not only during the pandemic, but for day-to-day operations in Canada’s medical laboratories.

In Ontario alone, 500,000 medical tests are performed every day – even before the coronavirus is thrown into the mixture.

Christine Bruce, administrative director of the microbiology department of the UHN laboratory and Sinai Health Systems in Toronto, supervises a laboratory processing 800 COVID-19 tests daily. (Rocky Tesa / Sinai Health System)

“And so here we are in a situation where we have a great need to call in laboratory professionals and the pool is simply not there.

Labor economists argue that the shortage of laboratory workers is due to a shortage of employees in many medical fields.

Dealing with an aging population

“We have seen in recent years a significant increase in job openings for positions such as nurses and other health professionals,” said Brendon Bernard, economist at Indeed Canada job site. “All of these products are currently in high demand in the Canadian economy.”

According to him, one of the determining factors is the aging of the Canadian population, which increases the demand for health services.

Looking only at activity on Indeed, Bernard said that the portion of all job openings related to laboratory positions increased by 58% between March 2018 and March 2020.

“Their share of jobs in Canada has increased by 13% since the start of March, as employers’ hiring intentions in the field have remained more stable than the economy as a whole.”

Labor economist Steven Tobin, Executive Director of the Labor Market Information Council in Ottawa, said that a good way to identify labor shortages is to look at the areas where jobs remain vacant for months at a time using a source of information such as vacancies and salaries at Statistics Canada. Investigation.

Two medical laboratory technologists from St. Mary’s Hospital in Kitchener, Ontario are pictured in this image provided by the Canadian Society for Medical Laboratory Science. Funding for programs that graduate new laboratory workers has not kept pace with retirements from the field. (Submitted by CSMLS)

“If we look at the trend of the last three years for the [laboratory] occupations in question, we can see that the share of vacations that lasted for at least 90 days is significantly higher than the average for all vacations and increased compared to the same quarter in 2018. ”

There were 845 vacancies among laboratory technologists, technicians and pathology assistants in the third quarter of 2019, the most recent period for which data are available.

Not enough funds to expand training

The problem is not the lack of interest in the field. In fact, Nielson said that most college and university programs are oversubscribed; at least one has a six-year waiting list. Funding to increase seats in these programs has not been increased to follow.

It is very technical – and therefore expensive – to train laboratory scientists, and it can cost provinces up to $ 100,000 to make a new location available, said Nielson.

According to the Canadian Society for Medical Laboratory Science, half of all medical laboratory workers will reach retirement age within the next five years. (Submitted by CSMLS)

Michelle Hoad, CEO of the Association of Medical Laboratory Professionals of Ontario, said that there are currently five medical laboratory programs in Ontario and that they are all at full capacity.

Seven other programs were cut in the province in the mid-1990s.

As a result, the number of people looking to retire exceeds the number entering the field, leaving laboratories short of staff in times of crisis.

“This workforce is currently understaffed and overworked, and it is truly commendable that they come every day and do their best,” she said.

Rural areas have the worst

In British Columbia, it’s the same story, said Malcolm Ashford, executive director of the British Columbia Society of Laboratory Sciences.

Places off the beaten track experience the most acute shortages of workers.

“The Vancouver Island Health Authority said it likely had 10, 11 or 12 vacancies that it could not fill simply because of a shortage of medical laboratory technicians and medical laboratory assistants. “

While increasing places in post-secondary programs would help, another challenge is the lack of internships for students, he said, which barely stretched labs are struggling to facilitate.

“When they are understaffed, they do not have the capacity and time to spend with the students.”

Making pandemic staff harder, schools and hospitals have canceled internships this spring because they don’t want to put students at risk, said Kelowna-based Ashford.

A medical laboratory technologist plates a sample at the Grand River Hospital in Waterloo, Ontario, in this photo provided by the Canadian Society for Medical Laboratory Science. (Submitted by CSMLS)

“Proud to participate behind the scenes”

Experienced laboratory staff are accustomed to safety procedures and have been trained to handle possible outbreaks of much more deadly diseases, including Ebola, said Marie-France Jemus, regional director of the Association of Eastern Regional Laboratories from Ontario to Ottawa.

She oversees COVID-19 testing for the area from a CHEO-based laboratory, formerly known as the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario.

“It is a pandemic and our families are hoping for all kinds of things to stay nice and safe, but for us in the laboratory, we think we are safe here.

“We are part of the health care team and we are very proud to participate behind the scenes.”

Better use of internationally trained people

One solution could be to simplify the process so that new Canadians who have been trained abroad in medical laboratory science start practicing here, said Nielson. Currently, internationally trained laboratory professions face significant barriers to obtaining a Canadian work certificate.

In the meantime, it would also be helpful if decision makers provided funds to purchase additional equipment so that technicians in COVID laboratories could process more tests at once, she said.

To help deal with the crisis, some workers are even coming out of retirement, notably in Bruce’s team at Mont. Sinai.

“Once you’re a lab person, it’s really in your blood,” says Bruce. “As much as it is a really difficult period … it is in fact an exciting period to be a laboratory worker, because a large part of this crisis depends on what the laboratory does. It’s really exciting to be a part of it.