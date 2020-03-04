Lori Barrow to appear in Idaho Court on Friday after delivery from Hawaii

Lori Barrow, two mothers Missing Idaho Children arrested in Hawaii According to reports, there is a court date on Friday in Idaho in connection with their unknown whereabouts in February.

However, the location of JJ Vallow (7) and Tylee Ryan (17), which had not been seen since September, remained a mystery, Phoenix’s FOX 10 reported.

Missing children of the Grandfather of Lori’s Barlow do a “many soul search” with Stepfather

Varrow has been transferred from Hawaii to Madison County Jail in Rexburg, Idaho, where he is detained until he appears in a court scheduled for 2:00 pm. Friday, According to the station.

According to authorities, she faces felony abandonment, obstruction, solicitation to commit crimes, and court humiliation.

Last week, Vallow waived his right to surrender after arrest, and the judge denied a lawyer’s request to reduce bail from $ 5 million to $ 10,000.

Prosecutors alleged that Vallow was at risk of fleeing, and noted the “extensive media attention” given to her case and her funding.

Vallow’s arrest follows a breach of a January court order to physically send children to a welfare worker in Idaho or police in Rexburg, Idaho, within five days of the order.

