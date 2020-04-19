Lori Vallow, ‘cult mom’, under investigation for suspicious death of Chad Daybell’s first wife

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Lori Vallow – the presumed “Cult mom” loaded in the disappearance of her two children – currently under investigation Idaho attorney general’s office murder, attempted murder and conspiracy to kill the former wife of her husband, Tammy Daybell.

Vallow, with her fifth husband, Chad Daybell, is under investigation for the deaths of his nearly 30-year-old former wife and the mother of his five adult children, Tammy Daybell, KTVB in Boise.

The couple married in the weeks following Tammy’s death, and only a month after Vallow’s two minor children, Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, were seen for the last time.

Tammy Daybell died in October at home and at her husband’s in Salem, Idaho. His death was originally tried for natural reasons. In December, authorities exhumed his body to perform an autopsy, judging the death “suspicious”. The results have not been published.

In a letter last week, the Idaho attorney general’s office said it would assume “full responsibility and authority for the case”. KTVB reported. The Freemont County Attorney’s Office, which originally handled the investigation, would be responsible for all of the Attorney General’s personal expenses.

Chad Daybell, self-published author of more than a dozen novels from the Last Judgment, has not been charged with a crime and remains a free man.

Meanwhile, Vallow is detained in Madison County jail on $ 1 million bond after being extradited from Hawaii.

In the separate case concerning the disappearance of her children, she was charged with two counts of abandonment of child, offense of resistance and instruction to an officer, solicitation for a crime and contempt of court. No attempted murder or charge of murder has been laid.

Tylee Ryan, 17, was last seen alive while visiting Yellowstone National Park on September 8, 2019. She was spotted on security camera footage, and a photo from that day, obtained by authorities from her mother’s iCloud account, showed Lori Vallow, her brother, Alex Cox, Tylee and JJ together at the national park.

LORI VALLOW HUSBAND OF “CULT MOM” LADI DAYBELL SENDS IT ABOUT THE CONSTRUCTION OF “WHITE CAMPS”, COLLEGE WORK WORKED LIKE GRAVEDIGGER

JJ was last seen at Kennedy Elementary School in Rexburg on September 23, 2019. Her mother withdrew her enrollment the next day, saying she would do it at home. The children had moved to Idaho from Arizona with their mother.

Vallow and Chad Daybell fled Idaho in November after Rexburg police conducted a child welfare check. The couple were located in Hawaii in January and Vallow has ignored a court order to “physically produce” the miners in Idaho within five days.

Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden agreed last week to resume investigation into the death of Tammy Daybell after a request from a local attorney, according to documents the Associated Press obtained through a request of public record.

Fremont County Attorney Marcia Murdoch asked the Wasden office this month to consider the possibility of filing a complaint for conspiracy, attempted murder and murder against Lori and Chad Daybell in the death of Tammy Daybell. The attorney general initially denied the request, citing a lack of resources, according to Murdoch.

Lori Vallow’s lawyer, Mark Means, has filed an application with the Idaho Attorney General and the Fremont County Attorney’s Office for all “electronic records, reports, tests, photographs, witness statements or related suspects to the murder investigation. ” KTVB reported.

It is not yet known whether the Attorney General’s decision to resume the case will have an impact on Daybell’s request to have his bail reduced by $ 1 million on abandonment costs. An eastern Idaho judge is expected to consider the request on Friday.

Tammy is one of three people linked to the couple who have died in mysterious circumstances in the past year. Lori Vallow’s fourth husband, Charles Vallow, was shot dead by his brother, Alex Cox, in a house in Phoenix last July. Cox claimed self defense and was never arrested until his own unexpected death in December.

