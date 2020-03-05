Los Angeles may eventually bar fans from sports events in the spread of coronavirus

Official Los Angeles County It is reportedly discussing the possibility of banning fans from participating in sporting events. Coronavirus.

According to the Los Angeles Times, “At any time, if you feel you have a legitimate reason to worry about widespread, widespread community communication, you may need to fix it at a large public event,” said Barbara, health director.・ Feller said.

She said that in “extreme” cases, the game might be played without a spectator, “but we want to reassure everyone not there today.”

Governor Gavin Newsam declared an emergency in California after a man in northern California became the first patient in the state to die from the virus on Wednesday.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti declared an emergency declaration on Wednesday as the number of cases in the region increased to seven mid-week.

By Wednesday, more than 50 people were infected with the virus in California.

“We need to prepare,” Garsetti said. “We must protect the happiness of loved ones and neighbors.”

A spokesman for the Los Angeles Football Club said the team had a conference call this week with local health officials and other sports teams, as well as local recreational facilities and potential “worst” scenarios.

“And obviously the worst thing is that the city can attend and cancel the event,” said Seth Burton, team vice president of communications. “Another option is to play the game without fans. So there are all degrees of it. Everyone knows that it can happen, but hopefully it’s not there yet . “

The team played the sold-out game 38 times in a stadium with 22,000 seats.

Major League Baseball Commissioner Don Garber said there would probably be discussions of coordination with other leagues around the world.

“We, as with all other citizens of the world, pay close attention to it,” he said. Times.

Teams from China, Japan, Korea and Italy are delaying the start of the game in the season or playing in empty stadiums as the coronavirus continues to spread in these and other countries.