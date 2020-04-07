Los Angeles prepares for more coronavirus deaths, urges residents not to shop

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

With coronavirus deaths related to the increase Los Angeles County and “a critical week” ahead, health officials advised residents on Monday to stay home and avoid shopping to limit the spread of the virus.

“If you have enough supplies at home, this would be the week for shopping,” said director of public health Barbara Ferrer, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Authorities confirmed 420 new cases of coronavirus in the county and 15 deaths on Monday. More than 6,360 cases and 147 deaths have been reported since the start of the epidemic, according to data from Johns Hopkins.

The recommendation comes as President Trump warned of a deadly week ahead and the Coronavirus task force response coordinator Deborah Birx advised all Americans to avoid grocery store visits if possible.

“It will probably be the hardest week – between this week and next week,” said Trump at the start of his briefing to the White House Coronavirus task force.

Amid social distancing in LA County and more than 900 people hospitalized, Ferrer recommended taking measures like covering your mouth and nose with a washcloth and keeping a distance of at least six feet around others. She added “wash your hands frequently”.

“We cannot underestimate COVID-19, a virus that knows no borders, infects people of all ages and can cause significant illness and death, especially in the elderly and those with health problems serious underlying, “said Ferrer, according to the paper.

The increase in cases could be attributed to an easier path to get tested, as well as an increase in tests in the county. About 52,000 people were tested in L.A. County, which accounts for 40% of all tests administered across the state.

“Now that doesn’t mean we will have a test for everyone tomorrow,” said Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti, “but it does mean that our capacity is now greater than the number we get thanks to the demands we planes. “

Meanwhile, the city of Los Angeles only registered a 7% increase on Monday, the first single-digit increase in three weeks, the newspaper reported. The mayor warned that the small increase was due to fewer people working and getting tested on Sunday.

“But before you get too arrogant, before you say” Oh, that’s great “and” We can go “, remember what Dr. Ferrer said,” It’s a critical week, “” added Garcetti. , according to Los Angeles Times.

California recorded more than 16,300 cases of COVID-19 and at least 388 deaths on Tuesday.

Fox News Marisa Schultz contributed to this report