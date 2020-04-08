Los Angeles Rams and Chargers to hit HBO hard knocks during NFL training camp: report

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Yes NFL training camp is not canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, HBO’s “Hard Knocks” have their eyes on the two teams he plans to follow during the summer months before the start of the season .

According to ESPN, both Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers will be the focal points for the NFL training camp. With plans to open the new SoFi stadium in Los Angeles, the league had a vision to present the two teams in this year’s edition of the television show.

The Rams and Chargers will both have compelling storylines before the 2020 season.

The Rams – who will have interesting personalities like cornerback Jalen Ramsey, defensive tackle Aaron Donald and quarterback Jared Goff – were actually featured on “Hard Knocks” in 2016. Halfback Todd Gurley was recently released when the free agency kicks off, so it will be fascinating to see who will take over in the Rams’ backfield.

For the Chargers, they will have a new man under the center. Quarterback Philip Rivers and the Chargers have separated during the offseason, and from now on the signalman who will anchor the ship will be Tyrod Taylor. The Chargers are expected to draft a quarterback in the NFL draft, so a potential quarterback competition could play on the show.

There was no official announcement for “Hard Knocks” due to the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. The NFL has already been forced to hold a virtual version of the NFL Draftand the league has canceled all of its annual league meetings.