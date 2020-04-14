Los Angeles Unified Students Won’t Receive “F” Coronavirus Ratings

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

the Los Angeles The Unified School District said on Monday that none of its 730,000 students will receive an “F” grade on their spring newsletter in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

Superintendent Austin Beutner made the announcement at a virtual media availability from his home where he discussed the difficulties of the school year as “stress and anxiety continue to mount” from the virus.

He said that the impact of COVID-19 on students in his neighborhood had been made “very real” to him after receiving a message last week from a girl “having suicidal thoughts because of the pressure she felt about the school and all the chaos that surrounded it. ” her.”

Beutner said a team of L.A. Unified took her to a hospital where the student is currently receiving treatment.

“Students can work to improve their grades, but we don’t want to penalize those who may not have access to technology or who may have difficulties at home,” he said later in the briefing. “We don’t want students like the young woman I mentioned earlier to fear failure.”

The policy was confirmed by director of studies, Alison Yoshimoto-Towery, who raised concerns of teachers who believe that economic hardship within families may affect students’ ability to learn, according to the Los Angeles Times. .

About 80% of the students in the district come from low-income families.

“It is unfair to expect students to be able to cope with a global pandemic and then do their homework,” said Amee Meza, principal of Dorsey High School. “We think there should be a universal passage for all classes because we know there is inaccessibility and there are inequalities … in the way students learn.”

The Los Angeles campuses will also be closed for the rest of the academic year – including summer. National and local health authorities will need to provide guidance on when it is “safe and appropriate” to reopen school facilities.

“There is still no clear picture in tests, treatments or vaccines and we will not reopen school facilities until state officials tell us that it is safe and appropriate to do it, “added Beutner during the video briefing. Los Angeles Times.

“The rest of the school year … will be completed in the current and distance manner and we will have a summer session in the same manner.”

Beutner said the district will work to ease the transition of students during the coronavirus epidemic, who may run out of a few bucks as they transition from high school to the next chapter in their lives.

“We will not allow the closure of school facilities to close the doors of opportunities that will open up for high school diplomas,” he added.

California has more than 24,379 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 732 deaths Monday evening, according to data from Johns Hopkins.