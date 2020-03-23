Loss of taste, odor could be a telltale sign of coronavirus

Loss of smell or taste could be a sign that an individual has coronavirus, according to a recent report.

British doctors on Friday warn adults who lose their senses to isolate themselves for seven days, according to the New York Times reported. These doctors, ear, nose and throat specialists, used evidence from other medical experts around the world. They suggest staying isolated even if there are no other symptoms.

Coronaviruses are considered zoonotic, which means they are transmitted between animals and people, said the World Health Organization. The virus may have mild symptoms but can also cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and death, the health agency said.

The virus is known to affect its hosts with different levels of severity. It is not uncommon for those infected to not even know they have the virus and to venture into the public.

Jeffrey Shaman, researcher at Columbia University Mailman School, who is co-author of the research published in the journal Science, said these “stealthy” transmissions play a major role in the spread of COVID-19.

The New York Times reported that the data on taste and smell are limited but that they were convincing enough for these doctors to sound the alarm.

“This could help slow transmission and save lives,” wrote Professor Claire Hopkins, president of the British Rhinological Society, in an email, the newspaper said.

