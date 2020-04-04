Lost Agriculture Secretary: Despite Coronavirus, US Food Supply is Safe, Secure, and Abundant

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

While the coronavirus As the pandemic continues, I can assure the American people that our food supply is solid and secure. We have great patriots working across the country who continue to support our food supply chain.

Production of equipment, animal feed and fertilizers; to the farmer who puts the seed in the soil; packers, processors and truckers who bring these foods to the market; to the grocers who buy this food from consumers, food the supply is safe and secure.

The bare store shelves you see in some cities across the country are a demand problem, not a supply problem. There is enough food in the United States to feed our citizens.

We are fortunate to have some of the most productive farmers in the world, which has made us a food exporter. If people bought food as they normally do, rather than hoarding or panicking, we would all be better off.

Consumers should only buy what is necessary, so that their American neighbors and compatriots can also get what they need.

The food supply in this country is vast.

There are more than 800 commercial and public warehouses in the 48 continental states that store frozen products. Here is an overview of the food we had in stock at the end of February: over 302 million pounds of frozen butter; 1.36 billion pounds of frozen cheese; 925 million pounds of frozen chicken; over a billion pounds of frozen fruit; nearly 2.04 billion pounds of frozen vegetables; 491 million pounds of frozen beef; and nearly 662 million pounds of frozen pork.

These numbers don’t even include the huge fresh produce supply chain that currently distributes millions of pounds of food every day from farm to grocery store shelves. The bottom line is that we have enough food to eat during the national coronavirus emergency.

There are more than 6,500 front line food security workers working at 175,642 commercial facilities across the country inspecting almost 164 million head of cattle and 9.83 billion poultry carcasses. They conduct 7.1 million food safety and defense procedures to verify that the systems of all federally inspected facilities continue to meet food safety requirements. Our food is safe and our inspectors make sure it stays that way.

Our farmers are doing what needs to be done, putting seeds in the ground and moving last year’s crop to market. They work today so you can have food for tomorrow.

American farmers and ranchers are at work during this pandemic, but so are their employees. These crops will not be planted and will not be picked if we cannot get them out of the field.

Agriculture depends on a hard-working agricultural workforce – those who work in our fields, packaging factories, processing facilities and dairies. That includes almost 200,000 temporary foreign farm workers here under the H-2A visa program.

There is a real shortage of agricultural labor in America and these workers are helping to feed us and maintain our national security through food security. The State Department instituted new procedures that allowed us to continue to treat H-2A workers and streamlined the application process to ensure that we have this essential workforce during this national emergency.

These workers are essential to ensuring the strength and security of our food supply chain.

I know we are going through the coronavirus pandemic because I have great confidence and trust in working Americans across the country who embody all that is right and right about our nation.

Those who care for the sick and sick in hospitals and clinics, those who care for the fields and bring food to those who need it, and those who follow the advice of the Coronavirus Task Force of the White House staying at home to stop the spread of the virus is doing its part.

Thank you all for doing it for you. Your commitment, your perseverance and your service to our nation and your neighbors are what will allow us to get through this pandemic.

