Louisiana newborn dies after coronavirus-positive mom goes to work early

One-day-old baby in Louisiana died on Monday after the mother was admitted to hospital last week with new coronavirus symptoms and entered premature labor. The child, who was born prematurely, was not tested positive for COVID-19, but authorities are considering death from the coronavirus due to “the positive nature of the mother”.

There is no update on the status of the mother, who needed a ventilator, but she suffered from shortness of breath and fever, said parish coroner Dr. William “Beau” Clark on Monday. from East Baton Rouge.

“Unfortunately, her pregnancy, which she was carrying, she entered preterm labor and eventually gave birth prematurely, and in doing so, the baby, due to extreme prematurity, did not survive,” said Clark . “The child has not yet tested positive for COVID-19, however the mother was, and in speaking with the state epidemiologist, we all agree, myself included and the doctors involved in the care, that it would be a COVID- 19 death related to the positive nature of the mother in this scenario. “

The child was born just under 22 weeks gestation.

“If she had not been positive for COVID-19, if she had not needed respiratory support, if she had not had the breathlessness and hypoxia associated with the virus, she probably would not have entered in preterm labor and there would have been a different outcome, “said Clark.

He said it was the first such case he knew of in Louisiana, but after speaking to other officials in the country, “there have been cases like this.”

“You are hoping that this will never happen here in our state, but it is, and there is certainly more to be done about it,” he said.

Clark said the parish of East Baton Rouge has had at least 27 coronavirus-related deaths, which is part of at least 477 deaths across the state. On Monday, the state recorded at least 13,010 cases of the disease, ranking among the top states in the country behind New York, New Jersey, Michigan and California.

Clark said the death of the newborn is an important reminder to adhere to the advice of public health officials.

“This really raises a strong point that we all have to be careful with quarantine, be careful with social distancing and isolation,” he said.