Madonna Joins Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in Coronavirus Relief Efforts

Madonna uses his influence to help others during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Like a prayer” musician, 61, announced Friday that she will join Bill and Melinda Gates to work with their foundation to find a cure for COVID-19.

“I join the efforts of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to find a drug that will prevent or treat COVID-19. We need it to protect our health workers, the most vulnerable and all of our friends and families,” he said. she wrote on her website.

“Speaking of which, I am so impressed with the work of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the urgent efforts of the COVID-19 therapeutic accelerator to find new or existing drugs that could effectively prevent or treat the disease.

“Building on the strength and knowledge of the research community, critical scientific advances in the accelerator will inform how we end this pandemic and prevent the future impact of the virus.” our communities, those who suffer and our most vulnerable, “concluded Madonna.

In March, the artist canceled the last two stops of his tour in France.

The news of the cancellation comes after the country said it would ban the events of more than 1,000 people in limit the spread of coronavirus. According to Madonna’s website, her shows in Paris on March 10 and 11 no longer take place.

“Following an official notification from the Police Bureau this morning banning all events with an audience of over 1,000 spectators, Live Nation regrets to announce that the last two performances of Madame X previously scheduled for March 10 and as of March 11 are forced to be canceled, ” the statement read.

He continued: “Tickets are refundable at the point of purchase. We regret the disappointment of the fans. “

A Madonna representative did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment.

Mariah Haas of Fox News contributed to this report.