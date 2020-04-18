Maher says media coverage of ‘panic porn’ coronavirus creates path to Trump’s re-election

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

“Real time” host Bill maher closed Friday’s show by blowing up the media for what he called his “panic porn” coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Now that we are starting to see some hope in all of this, don’t put me to shame!” Maher started. “You know, the problem with the gloom and endless fate is that it gives Trump the chance to play the optimist. And the optimists tend to win the American elections. The FDR said,” The only thing we have to fear is fear itself. You know, as full of s — as he did, I could see Trump riding this for a second term. And then there will be no more hope for you to be ashamed. “

Maher urged the media to “master” the fact that the “daily rate of depression and terror turns into panic porn”.

“Enough with the headlines” Life will never be the same again “!” Exclaimed Maher.

The HBO star chose the Washington Post for a headline that used the quote, “It looks like a war zone,” when referring to a grocery store and the New York Times for its headline, “Prepared for Apocalyptic Surge, New York avoids the worst, Until then. “

“This was an article on how the city was doing better than expected,” said Maher. “You don’t need to put hot sauce on a jalapeño pepper.”

He then pointed to another Times headline that said, “It’s terrifying: millions of other unemployed people” who quoted an event planner in Hollywood instead of someone like President Trump or Dr. Anthony Fauci .

“What is f — is ‘It’s terrifying’ in a title?” Asked Maher. “How about that: just tell me that millions of people are out of work without the flashlight under their chin and I’ll decide what I think about it.”

He continued: “There had never been headlines like this before. There was no” It’s terrifying: the planes hit the World Trade Center “. There was no Titanic’s well “It’s sad” after hitting Iceberg. “

Maher then hit the media for being “obsessed” with the number of young people who died from the coronavirus, highlighting the much higher death toll among young people who died from the flu last year.

“So all of these social distances have been good. Can I be happy with that?” Maher complained. “Death is terrible, of course, no matter how it comes … but giving the right perspective is not a cover-up of the truth, it is the truth. Sudden dramatic deaths like plane crashes, shark attacks, tornadoes, mass shootings, terrorism, horrible as they are, kill far less than seasonal flu. Even nosocomial infections may very well kill more people than coronavirus – 99,000 of them last year! I don’t even know what it is! “

He added, “We need the news to calm down and treat us like adults. Trump calls you” fake news, “don’t give him reason.”