Maine confirms first case of coronavirus, patient quarantined at home

Maine officials have confirmed the first suspected positive case of new coronavirus in a woman who lives in the county of Androscoggin. The woman, whose identity has not been released but is believed to be in her 50s, is under quarantine at her home, Governor Janet Mills said Thursday in a media availability. It was not immediately known where the woman had contracted the virus.

Mills also recommended postponing the events for 250 or more people, but said it was not a warrant and that the state would not close the schools yet.

The state reaches at least 44 other people who have reported confirmed cases, totaling more than 1,300 illnesses nationwide and at least 36 deaths. According to Maine Department of Health, 65 others have tested negative for the virus, and about 20 results are expected.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest information.