Maine Reports First Coronavirus Death

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Register here.

Maine Health announced the state’s first death related to new coronavirus, COVID-19.

The Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Maine Governor Janet Mills said on Friday that the death was a man within 80 years of Cumberland County. He had previously tested positive for the virus, according to a press release. No further details were provided.

MONTANA SEES THE FIRST DEATH OF CORONAVIRUS, SAYS GOVERNOR

“It is a sad day for the State of Maine. I know that I join countless others in extending my condolences to his family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time, “said Governor Mills in a statement. “Our state is a family. And as we mourn the loss of a family member from Maine today, I find the strength and comfort in knowing that we will support each other and that together we will get through it. “

CORONAVIRUS CLAIMS THE LIFE OF MAILMAN OF THE CITY OF NEW YORK

According to the Maine CDC, some 155 confirmed cases of the virus have been confirmed in the state, while 3,394 people have tested negative for COVID-19.

As of Friday, the virus had infected more than 542,788 people in 175 countries and territories, causing more than 21,571 deaths. In the United States, all 50 states and the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, totaling more than 85,996 illnesses and at least 1,300 deaths.