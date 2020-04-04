Making a facial mask against coronaviruses: a dermatologist offers advice on the best materials, how to soothe irritated skin

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Americans in areas where the outbreak of new coronavirus hit the hardest may soon receive updated advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to wear a mask covering the face or homemade outside the public. But when making a do-it-yourself mask, what materials should you use if you have sensitive skin? What should you do if your skin becomes irritated from long-term use?

Fox News asked Dr. Erum Ilyas, board certified dermatologist and founder of the AmberNoon line of protective clothing, for the best guidelines for making a homemade mask. Read on to see what she had to say below.

Fox News: What are the best materials to use for a homemade facial mask?

Dr. Ilyas: Discussions about DIY masks are currently focused on blocking the spread of viruses. Traditionally, in the medical environment, face masks are generally used to block the spread of bacteria. Viruses are less than a micron in size and can escape from most tissues. Viruses are much smaller than bacteria. Various household materials have been studied to determine their ability to block viruses and bacteria.

Choosing the right material first can determine your best chance of blocking viruses and ensuring you are comfortable making yourself more likely to keep the mask on! A study of various household fabrics to block the spread of the flu years ago found that cotton and polyester blends tend to be the most effective of the household materials while maintaining breathability.

This type of textile is found in most T-shirts or pillowcases in the house. Despite their ranking among the best in terms of blocking viruses and maintaining comfort, these materials still only block around 70% of viruses. This makes them ideal for low risk communities and environments while maintaining social distance. This is an additional level of security to minimize the risk of viral spread.

Fox News: How can a face mask irritate your skin and what should you do if it is?

There is: During the past 15 years of practice, I only had to wear a face mask for surgical excisions of skin cancers or procedures that could splash the face. Over the course of a day, I used and masked a mask 10 to 15 times. I never felt that they irritated or embarrassed my skin.

Now, after spending the last three weeks continuously using a face mask for 6-10 hours a day, my skin is feeling the effects. It’s multiple. There is friction of the mask on the nose where the clip is located. The pressure of the mask that grips the cheeks, the area under the eyes and the chin to obtain a good fit in order to minimize the risk of exposure to the virus on the edges of the mask. The moisture from our breathing inside the mask can also cause the skin around the mouth to rub.

To compensate for these effects, it is best to be proactive and use a good moisturizer every night to help restore and repair the skin. Try to choose a mild cleanser when washing the face to avoid further skin irritation. If you suffer from acne, it may be helpful to opt out of some of our traditional acne treatments, such as those containing salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide and retinoids. These products work by drying or exfoliating the skin. This effect can be aggravated by the systematic use of face masks. Consider talking to your dermatologist (via telehealth of course) about options for treating and controlling acne by less irritating means such as oral antibiotics or topicals containing azelaic acid.

I have seen a lot of rosacea flares with a mask recently, which may be another reason to think about reassessing your skin routine.

Fox News: Can sensitive skin still wear masks?

There is: People with sensitive skin can still wear face masks. If they feel their skin is irritated, it can help use moisturizers that rehydrate the skin and also act as a barrier to the skin to protect it. Products that contain ceramides, squalene, niacinamide and / or hyaluronic acid may help.

Fox News: What are some tips for soothing irritated skin?

There is: Before bedtime, make the effort to apply a moisturizer for the face to help restore and protect the skin. Save some anti-aging products for now because they can irritate the skin. Focus on moisturizing the skin.

Fox News: What are the pros and cons of wearing a mask at this time?

There is: There are a lot of mixed messages on whether wearing a mask can help right now. I think it’s beneficial for the simple fact that wearing a mask is a two-way street – they protect you from others and protect others from you. In this time of uncertainty, it is probably easier to assume that everyone is positive for the coronavirus and to take steps to protect ourselves and others by simple methods. Wearing a face mask is by no means 100% effective, but it is quite close to 70% for certain household materials.

The downside to wearing a mask is a false sense of security that one might feel “invincible” while wearing one. Face masks are not an authorization to return to a normal routine. Social distancing is always important to maintain with homemade masks. They are an additional level of security, but far from perfect.