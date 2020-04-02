Males try to make sure they are ready for each season resumption

NBA leader Milwaukee Bucks rest assured that the coronavirus pandemic will not end the season definitively and that they will be able to start running after their first championship title in almost half a century.

The Bucks had a 53-12 league record the game has been suspended three weeks ago. With Giannis Antetokounmpo having a potential second straight line MVP season, the Bucks seemed ready to race for the title that has escaped this franchise since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar led them to an NBA championship in 1971.

Bucks general manager Jon Horst believes they will have this opportunity.

“We think we’re going to play,” Horst said on a conference call Wednesday. “Everything we do every day in our communications, in our preparations, everything we talk about is ready to play at some point, to end the season and start again.”

That’s why Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer spent part of this break to make sure the Bucks don’t lose their advantage every time they return to the field.

He studied the Orlando Magic and the Brooklyn Nets – the Bucks’ most likely two-game opponents in the first round – as well as other Eastern Conference teams that Milwaukee might see later in the playoffs. He tried to learn from his experiences as an assistant coach with the San Antonio Spurs during the last NBA work stoppages.

“One of my benchmarks with the coaching staff was the lockout,” said Budenholzer. “Sometimes when you come out of a lockout things have been a little slow, you may not have been able to do your normal routines and preparation, and things happen very quickly. “is three games in three nights, or the playoffs are shorter or the time between the end of the regular season and the first playoff, it can all be shorter or happen faster.”

His instructions to his players focused on conditioning while understanding that they might not have as much time to devote to their basketball skills.

“I think we think there are things they can continue to do to stay strong, continue to maintain a level of conditioning and really put a lot of time, effort and energy into their bodies,” said Budenholzer.

After giving a 2-0 lead to the eventual league champion Toronto Raptors in last season Eastern Conference Final, Milwaukee seemed to have everything in place to organize a serious championship this year before the pandemic broke out.

The Bucks had just returned from a three game winless westbound trip when the hiatus occurred, but it was the first time they had lost up to two consecutive games throughout the season.

Despite their optimism and confidence that league officials will do what is best for everyone’s safety, the Bucks realize that play may not resume. However, Budenholzer said they were not thinking about the impact that canceling the season could have.

“If for some reason this season is not played or if there is nothing to wait or finish, I will deal with it then,” said Budenholzer. “I would add that I don’t think it’s totally face-to-face. I hope I watch the news, I listen to the Commissioner, whether it is Tony Fauci or Dr (Deborah) Birx or whoever it is, it seems to me that there is a realistic hope and conviction that we will succeed .

“I know there are negatives, less optimistic models, but literally all we are thinking about is that we are going to play and we want to be the best team when we play, so how do we prepare for it , how to get better? It’s a great way to overcome this. “