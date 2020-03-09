Latest Headlines

Man brandishing a knife shot by British police near Trafalgar Square in London

March 9, 2020 0 comment
Man brandishing a knife shot by British police near Trafalgar Square in London

British police say they shot a man who was brandishing two knives near Trafalgar Square in central London.

Metropolitan police said on Monday that the shooting was not linked to terrorism.

Police activity at Great Scotland Yard in Whitehall, central London, near the scene of an incident, in Whitehall, London, Monday, March 9, 2020. British police say they shot a man who wielded two knives near Trafalgar Square in central London. Metropolitan police said on Monday that the shooting was not linked to terrorism. (Yui Mok / PA via AP)

UK STUDENTS TRAINED TO MANAGE STAB INJURIES IN A KNIFE CRIME EPIDEMIC

The force said that officers patrolling the area – near Parliament and tourist sites – saw a man acting suspiciously on Sunday evening. When challenged, he produced two knives and was killed, the force said.

Most British police officers do not carry firearms, but the area around the Parliament is often watched by armed officers.

Police stand guard by a cordoned off area after an incident in Westminster, London, Monday morning March 9, 2020. British police say they shot a man who wielded two knives near Trafalgar Square in central London. Metropolitan police said on Monday that the shooting was not linked to terrorism. (Scott D'Arcy / PA via AP)

Police stand guard by a cordoned off area after an incident in Westminster, London, Monday morning March 9, 2020. British police say they shot a man who wielded two knives near Trafalgar Square in central London. Metropolitan police said on Monday that the shooting was not linked to terrorism. (Scott D’Arcy / PA via AP)

THE KNIFE CRIME RATE IN THE UNITED KINGDOM REACHES 10 MORE YEARS, ON AVERAGE MORE THAN 60 DAYS, STATS SHOW

Police shootings are relatively rare in the UK, and in 2019 UK police fired guns 13 times. In November, officers shot dead an ISIS-inspired attacker who had fatally stabbed two people near London Bridge.

Police watchdog, the Independent Office for the Conduct of Police, is investigating the latest shooting.

Recommended For You

Regal Princess Cruise Ship workers test negative coronavirus in Florida

Regal Princess Cruise Ship workers test negative coronavirus in Florida

Joey Logano selects Kevin Harvick for Phoenix NASCAR Cup victory

Joey Logano selects Kevin Harvick for Phoenix NASCAR Cup victory

Japan Airlines firm employee tests positive for coronavirus: report

Japan Airlines firm employee tests positive for coronavirus: report

About the Author: Julien

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *