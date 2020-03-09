Man brandishing a knife shot by British police near Trafalgar Square in London

British police say they shot a man who was brandishing two knives near Trafalgar Square in central London.

Metropolitan police said on Monday that the shooting was not linked to terrorism.

UK STUDENTS TRAINED TO MANAGE STAB INJURIES IN A KNIFE CRIME EPIDEMIC

The force said that officers patrolling the area – near Parliament and tourist sites – saw a man acting suspiciously on Sunday evening. When challenged, he produced two knives and was killed, the force said.

Most British police officers do not carry firearms, but the area around the Parliament is often watched by armed officers.

THE KNIFE CRIME RATE IN THE UNITED KINGDOM REACHES 10 MORE YEARS, ON AVERAGE MORE THAN 60 DAYS, STATS SHOW

Police shootings are relatively rare in the UK, and in 2019 UK police fired guns 13 times. In November, officers shot dead an ISIS-inspired attacker who had fatally stabbed two people near London Bridge.

Police watchdog, the Independent Office for the Conduct of Police, is investigating the latest shooting.