Man dies after being sprayed with pepper, shocked by RCMP at Whistler restaurant

British Columbia police watchdog investigates the death of a man who was sprayed with pepper and shocked by a stun gun by the RCMP on Sunday.

The RCMP said the incident took place in Whistler at around 11:00 a.m. Pacific time after people called to report that a drunk man had caused trouble in a local business.

The British Columbia Independent Investigations Office (IOI) has since confirmed that the man was inside Stonesedge Kitchen in the village of Whistler.

According to an RCMP press release, several police officers used pepper spray on the man, knocked him out with a CEW and used their batons “in order to gain control of him”.

During the interaction, they say the man “suddenly stopped” and the officers started CPR by calling paramedics.

He died after being taken to hospital.

The RCMP said three police officers were treated at the hospital for minor injuries.

The IOI was called to determine “the possible role of the actions or inaction of the officers” in the death of the man.

All witnesses are asked to come forward.