Man dies in Whistler after being sprayed with pepper, shock and stick by police

British Columbia police watchdog investigates the death of a man who was sprayed with pepper and shocked by a stun gun by the RCMP on Sunday.

The RCMP says the incident took place in Whistler at around 11:00 am Pacific time after people called to report that a drunk man had caused trouble in a local business.

They say the police used pepper spray on the man, knocked him out with a CEW and used their batons “in order to gain control of him”.

During the interaction, they say the man “suddenly stopped” and the officers started CPR by calling paramedics.

He died after being taken to hospital.

The RCMP reports that three police officers were treated at the hospital for minor injuries.

British Columbia’s independent investigation office has been called and will determine “what role, if any, actions or inaction of officers may have played” in the death of the man.

All witnesses are invited to come forward.