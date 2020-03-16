Man in hazmat suit sprays unknown liquid inside Las Vegas Walmart: police

A man was taken into police custody after entering a Las Vegas Walmart Sunday wearing a hazardous materials suit and sprayed an unknown liquid throughout the store in the middle coronavirus fears, said police.

At least 13 people were in contact with the substance for a period of time while buyers were getting supplies to empty because of the virus.

JAMES BOND ACTRESS POSITIVE CORONAVIRUS TEST

The police arrived at the scene around 8 p.m. and were able to locate the man with the help of a buyer who followed the suspect out of the store and obtained a license plate number.

“There was clear liquid in it with the painter’s tape, something written on it,” said witness Zandra Calma, according to 8NewsNow. “He just sprayed unnecessary things and spaces for people, on treadmills, and worse, with fresh food.”

CORONAVIRUS: 2 EMERGENCY ROOM PHYSICIANS IN CRITICAL VIRUS CONDITIONS

Authorities said people were given white blankets outside the store to comfort them and keep them warm in cold weather in the area.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The charges against the man are unclear and the investigation is underway, police said.