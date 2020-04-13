Managing risks to get closer to the history of COVID-19

At CBC News, we do things differently – very differently – as we strive to bring you the latest information on the coronavirus pandemic, let’s investigate the important questions that need to be answered and will lead you to the story that we are all trying to understand.

Most of our staff at CBC News now work remotely; most of our interviews are now conducted by videoconference, and we have implemented strict protocols for any reporter who needs to go out in public – both for their safety and for the safety of the people we talk to.

At the heart of the history of COVID-19, however, are the deep disturbances in society and the drastic measures taken by governments and officials trying to smooth the curve. The beating heart of this strange new normal is on the front line, where the workers who are daily confronted with this virus must go to keep us safe: doctors and nurses, emergencies, first responders, employees of nursing homes. nursing care and staff from other facilities for vulnerable populations.

In these situations, our job as journalists is to go to these front lines, to testify so that you can see and hear what is really going on. We do it carefully, instructing some of our most experienced journalists to reveal the difficult reality on the ground.

Correspondent Susan Ormiston is preparing for a shoot in New York, setting up an extended microphone. (Paul-André St-Onge Fleurent / CBC)

For example, Washington correspondent Susan Ormiston and video producer Paul-André St-Onge Fleurent (with support from off-site producers from Sylvia Thomson) took us to New York to explore how one of the fastest growing cities and the world’s most iconic has become a “zero point” “In the United States again, facing hundreds of daily deaths, exceeding the total number of people killed in the September 11 attacks.

Susan's story today on CBCNews.ca.

The streets of New York City are largely empty as it continues to face the record number of deaths from COVID-19. Susan Ormiston of CBC examines how the pandemic is testing the strength of the city and its people. 2:54

And The National Host Adrienne Arsenault and Video Producer Jared Thomas (with support from off-site producers from Jennifer Barr) joined a team of doctors and nurses at Toronto’s Humber River Hospital this week for a rare opportunity to premiere hand what’s going on inside. the the hospital was designed right after the SARS epidemic of 2002-2003 and built around best practices to manage pandemic and hazardous materials situations.

Thank you to the exceptional staff at the Humber River Hospital and to the patients who have the patience to let us see what is going on in the walls right now.

How do front line staff do it? What precautions do they take? What personal risks do they take? What can you expect if you need to be admitted?

There is always some risk in pursuing these types of stories, but we have a lot of experience deploying journalists to more dangerous places. For COVID-19 missions, like the two mentioned above, we deploy with the same care and the same preparation as for high-risk missions. This includes:

Limit the size of the crew to two people.

Taking as long as we need it on the ground.

Reduction of equipment and elimination of elaborate interview configurations.

Carrying what we need in backpacks so nothing is left behind.

Travel in a vehicle – one person in the front, the other in the back – and the vehicle is cleaned thoroughly every day.

Shooting subjects outside at a safe distance with extended microphones.

Use a disinfectant after any possible exposure, such as filling our vehicles with gas.

Use masks in all situations where the distance cannot be strictly controlled. For Adrienne’s story, we did not take any PPE from hospital staff.

Wipe the hard surfaces we use carefully and regularly.

Cleaning and disinfection of our equipment at the end of filming.

Adrienne Arsenault is interviewing a patient at the Humber River Hospital in Toronto, maintaining a safe distance for both parties. (Jared Thomas / CBC)

Guiding these types of deployments is the principle of public interest. We will always act like your eyes and ears in the field at the most important time.

P.S .: Please join us this Wednesday, April 15 at 7 p.m. AND on all CBC platforms for a virtual city hall that will mark a month since COVID-19 changed the lives of Canadians with distances and travel restrictions. The CBC News special will be hosted by Heather Hiscox and Ian Hanomansing, with additional accommodation on CBC Radio One by Piya Chattopadhyay.