Managing the growing number of coronavirus-related anxiety

Coronavirus The number of cases and deaths Spread throughout the United States. And in the world, there is increasing fear among many about what this virus will do if it occurs in its own community. Health officials have claimed that the majority of patients infected with COVID-19 experience mild symptoms, while the mysteries surrounding the virus are face masks and Hand disinfectant.

“When we first heard the news of the coronavirus, it was easy to segment it in our lives,” said psychiatrist Dr. Nathanial Mendelson. Plush DollTold Fox News. “It was a problem that seemed so far away and could not affect our lives. It is more difficult now to convince ourselves of it.”

Mendelsohn stated that concerns about how the virus affected us at the individual level increased levels of anxiety, causing an ever-increasing number of deaths and cases.

“As the spread of the disease grows and affects us, we don’t know what to think,” he said. “Will the virus go away? Get sick? Will it be quarantined? As the uncertainty increases, the idea of ​​the coronavirus can no longer be pushed out of the mind, which makes us more anxious.”

Mendelson explained that there are steps that can be taken to relieve anxiety, such as “keep controlling what you can control.”

“If you feel you are taking reasonable steps to protect yourself, you will have a sense of control and will help manage stress and anxiety,” Mendelson says. “For example, washing your hands and making sure you’ve filled all your medicines is all means to help you prepare for possible and emotionally disruptive situations.”

Adding coping mechanisms, such as physical exercise, breathing exercises, and listening to music, can also help relieve anxiety.

“And don’t be overwhelmed by numbers and charts,” he said. “It’s important to keep the news up to date, but don’t leave the rabbit hole of reading everything the internet can find about the coronavirus.”

And in the warning from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that disruptions in daily life may be significant, it is important that Mendelsohn keep up with your typical interests and practices as much as possible. said. In the case of quarantine or quarantine, Mendelsohn may continue to “normally bring you joy” by reading a book, watching a movie, exercising, or staying connected to the outside world through FaceTime and social media measures. Said it was important.

It is important for Mendelson to seek the help of a mental health professional if the worry is too great and begins to affect the ability of oneself and others to work and take care.

“Sure, if you’re already suffering from anxiety, you should make sure you’re up to date with refills and already signed up with a therapist or doctor,” he said.