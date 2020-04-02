Manitoba researchers say they may have found a way to safely reuse N95 masks in the context of the COVID-19 crisis

A group of Manitoban researchers said they have found a way to safely decontaminate and reuse certain types of medical masks that are normally thrown away after each use.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused a global shortage of personal protective equipment for healthcare workers, including respirators and N95 masks.

A team of five Manitoba researchers released a study on Wednesday that tested the decontamination of four types of masks and was successful.

Led by Dr. Anand Kumar, professor of medicine at the University of Manitoba, the study found that preliminary results suggest that some masks could be successfully decontaminated and reused up to 10 times using common sterilization techniques.

“It became obvious at the start of the epidemic that we were going to burn personal protective equipment very quickly,” said Kumar, who also works as an intensive care doctor at the Health Sciences Center in Winnipeg and is trained in Infectious diseases.

Reported shortages

Medical masks are designed to filter aerosol particles, N95 providing the best protection against the tiny aerosol particles that carry the new coronavirus.

At the start of the pandemic, shortages of N95 masks and other personal protective equipment were reported, Kumar said.

Dr. Anand Kumar says that the sterilization methods tested by his team could help address the global shortage of N95 masks. (John Woods / The Canadian Press)

“Doctors and other health workers had to use their masks and other equipment for days, which is specifically not recommended,” he said.

This prompted the doctor to explore ways to reuse the masks, which are often thrown away after each patient and can only be worn for a few minutes each time.

About 10 days ago, the Kumar team began experimenting with four types of masks available in Winnipeg, using four different types of sterilization methods.

Working for 18 hours a day, the team assembled a document which was submitted to a medical site which shares the preliminary results with others around the world.

Some masks recycled up to 10 times

The aim of the study was to see if the masks could be decontaminated successfully without losing structural integrity or efficiency.

Kumar stated that two of the methods successfully allowed multiple cleanings without loss of function in terms of filtering capacity.

One such method, using vaporized hydrogen peroxide, has proven to be very effective in decontaminating all types of masks while preserving their effectiveness, said Kumar. However, he added that the technology is only available in a few places in North America.

A more common method, autoclaving, which is found in almost all hospital settings, has also been very effective, he said.

“[Autoclaving] is like a pressure cooker – basically you lock items in a room, you lock the room, you heat it and actually increase the pressure inside the room, “said Kumar.

The machines heat up to around 121 ° C for 15 minutes, killing bacteria and viruses. “It will sterilize anything.”

Kumar said one type of pleated mask that had been tested had been safely decontaminated up to 10 times using autoclaving, a standard disinfection tool that uses heat to sterilize hospital equipment. (Ivanoh Demers / Radio-Canada)

“The assumption is that if you try this with an N95 mask, they will degrade quickly. We thought we were going to try it anyway,” said Kumar.

“And in fact, what we found is that it degrades some [types of] masks, there are a certain group of masks that are made of some sort of fabric-like material, rather than being molded close to the face … they are called pleated [masks],” he said.

“Ready to go now”

Kumar said that pleated cloth masks can be autoclaved 10 times and come out as well as before.

“The reason this is really important is that autoclaves are available in almost every established hospital in the world. There is probably no hospital in the world that does not have an autoclave,” said Kumar .

“So everyone can use it for these particular types of masks and these particular types of masks are probably the most common type of N95 mask, so we’re very happy.”

Kumar said that the technique could be used at any time in any hospital. “It’s technology that is available and ready to go right now.”

Kumar discovered that some cloth masks, like the one above, can be successfully cleaned using the autoclave method. (Submitted by Dr. Anand Kumar)

In order to test the masks in hospitals, the team used a non-pathogenic virus to replace COVID-19, said Kumar.

Other tests were performed at the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg, which used the SARS-CoV-2 virus, responsible for COVID-19.

The study is based on the results of preliminary tests and has not yet been peer reviewed or published in a medical journal.

“Other people have to test it”

Kumar noted that the tests were done using only the four types of masks inside a laboratory using surface contact with viruses. The methods have not been tested with masks that have actually been worn by health workers in the field.

“Although we have tested the functional integrity of decontaminated masks via quantitative fit tests, our tests cannot take into account the ability of the respirator to resist rough handling as prolonged wearing of health workers, with the stress and sweating, can inflict, “says the study. .

WATCH | How to wash your hands like a surgeon

Can hand washing really slow the spread of COVID-19? It depends on how you clean them. 4:16

Kumar said he would not recommend decontaminating heavily worn or dirty masks, but that many masks could be suitable for the process.

“Often when we use a mask, we can put the mask on and go into a sick patient’s room, work for three or four minutes, come out of it and then you could throw the mask off,” he said.

“These are the masks you want to consider retreating. But like I said, if this mask is damaged or shows significant signs of wear, it’s probably not the one you want to recycle.”

At the very least, Kumar hopes that health care systems could start saving the masks for decontamination later, if the need arises. He also said that others may want to replicate his results before implementing them.

“I think it works, my team thinks it works, but in science, before accepting something as true, it has to be duplicated, so other people have to test it and find that they agree with us.”