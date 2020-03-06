Many are not vaccinated against other diseases because Canadians want a vaccine for coronavirus

As scientists compete for vaccines to combat the coronavirus epidemic, many Canadian adults are no longer using available immunizations to protect them from other threatening diseases.

A new coronavirus vaccine that causes a disease known as COVID-19 may eventually become part of the recommended seasonal vaccination, such as influenza vaccination.

But that is “real hard to predict,” says Dr. Natasha Crocroft, director of the University of Toronto’s Center for Vaccine Preventable Diseases.

“We’re working hard to make it happen, but there are many steps to take to make sure the vaccine is safe and effective,” she told CBC News.

Meanwhile, Chronocroft hopes that the broader call for coronavirus vaccines will serve as a “call” to remind people of the role of the vaccine in stopping the spread of the disease.

“People may worry that they don’t already have a vaccine for COVID-19, or they can get the vaccine they already have to stay healthy,” she said. Was.

Adults are not keeping up with vaccine

Public health officials and parents have been on a regular schedule of childhood immunization for measles, mumps and rubella (MMR), polio, petas (pertussis), tetanus, diphtheria, and other diseases. They tend to concentrate on getting the vaccination. Or territory.

But adults often forget that vaccination is also needed. Tetanus and diphtheria booster shots occur every 10 years.

Dr. Natasha Crocroft, director of the Center for Vaccine Prevention and Disease at the University of Toronto, says public health initiatives tend to do a better job at ensuring that children receive the necessary immunizations than adults. He said. (Claude Martell)

“Everyone is focused on kids … and it’s very easy to forget about adults,” Crowcroft said. “We tend to think that adults manage their health.

“[But] It is much worse than treatment than prevention. So wait until you get sick, and think, “I wish I had the flu shot.” “

According to the Canadian Public Health Service, most adult Canadians believe that the vaccine recommended for their age group is up to date, but there are very few.

While 88% of individuals “believe they have received all vaccines recommended for people of the same age,” only 3 said they received all adult vaccines recommended for age / risk groups %only” 2016 Adult Vaccination Survey. The study, conducted by Environics Research on behalf of the Canadian Public Health Service, measured interview responses from more than 3,000 adults across Canada.

Its immunization rate among adults is “incredibly low,” said Dr. Iris Golfinkel, a GP in Toronto who has contributed to some clinical research on vaccination.

“I just don’t give the time I need,” said Gorfinkel. CBC The Dose Podcast.

Health officials say they are in a fight against misinformation in the unrest of measles and other illnesses. Conversations about vaccines are usually focused on children. But what kind of vaccination is needed as an adult? Family doctor and vaccine researcher Dr. Iris Gorfinkel joins Dr. Brian Goldman to provide adult vaccine doses for diseases ranging from shingles to HPV. 20:15

“Patients themselves do not prioritize vaccinations, and physicians clearly do not prioritize vaccinations,” she said. “This is a tough question. If you’re healthy, you probably won’t even be able to go. [to the doctor’s office]”

Faced with patients faced with increasingly complex health problems such as diabetes and high blood pressure, there is no waiting room to be seen by others, so there is no discussion about the status of the vaccine . Check to make sure people are up to date.

What kind of vaccine do I need as an adult? Make sure you have a childhood shot: 9 to 45 years: Under 24: As an adult (all ages): Booster shot every 10 years: tetanus and diphtheria. Both vaccines are currently given together. Make sure your last tetanus vaccination contains diphtheria protection.

Pertussis (pertussis): As an adult, once during each pregnancy. Seasonality (every year due to changes in influenza strains): If you think you are among a few people who did not have chicken pox as a child (your doctor can check with a blood test): For seniors: Shingles (vaccines can be given as early as 50 years old, but definitely recommended for those over 60 years old): Shingles can cause not only a rash but also intolerable pain. Nerve damage can be permanent. Streptococcus pneumoniae (vaccine recommended for all adults over the age of 65 and for adults with certain chronic diseases or disorders of the immune system): can cause bacterial pneumonia and other invasive infections, including sepsis . The elderly are particularly vulnerable. Other vaccines may be recommended for some adults. Talk to your doctor. Hepatitis A.

Hepatitis B.

Travel vaccine (can include hepatitis A, hepatitis B, cholera, meningococci, Japanese encephalitis, tick-borne encephalitis, rabies, typhoid fever, yellow fever). (Source: Public Health Canada)

Doctors say vaccination is important for the elderly

Crowcroft and Gorfinkel say that with age, the immune system declines, making illnesses from influenza to pneumonia more dangerous and the need for vaccination protection increases.

Elderly people are also at risk for shingles-water-a disease that occurs when the shingles virus, which causes water in children, is reactivated in the body.

According to Golfinkel, shingles are often considered “just a rash,” but for many people this is a catastrophic disease.

Because the virus is dormant near the spinal cord and reactivates as shingles, it “goes down the nerves,” she says, causing unbearable pain and nerve damage.

The cruel irony, according to Crowcroft, is that older people are healthier and more active than previous generations, so they may not want to get a vaccine recommended for their age group.

“They are busy, doing things, volunteering and enjoying life,” she said.

However, she said, bad attacks of pneumonia and shingles could deprive the elderly of their independence and drive them into a “weak vicious circle.”

According to the latest data available from the Canadian Public Health Service, only 58 percent of people aged 65 or older report receiving a pneumococcal vaccine. Only 28% of adults over the age of 50 report receiving the shingles vaccine.

Crowcroft and her team at the University of Toronto are studying whether improving these vaccination rates could help “ prevent healthy people from getting worse and becoming very frail ” is.

How to increase adult vaccination coverage

According to Crowcroft and Gorfinkel, the solution lies in a more tailored approach to tracking vaccination in fragmented healthcare systems and better use of existing technologies.

“What we need, and desperately, is a robust state and territorial immunization registry,” said Gorfinkel.

According to her, the existing registry is for children and does not track adult immunizations.

She said that in an “ideal world” these registries could be largely automated.

Healthcare providers need to be able to scan a patient’s health card and vaccine and send that information to the patient’s health record and public health database, she said.

Electronic technology can go one step further and send people a reminder to get a vaccine, said Gorfinkel, an email that would inform patients that tetanus and diphtheria boosters would expire every 10 years. Get shingles vaccination, regardless of whether the elderly are informed.

She said cost was another barrier that needed to be overcome.

Not all adult vaccines are covered by government health plans-coverage varies by state and region.

Most states and territories do not cover the cost of shingles vaccination. This will cost about $ 200-350. This is a steep price for many seniors.

Ontario pays for the Zostervacs shingles vaccine, but only for seniors aged 65 to 70.

An Ontario Ministry of Health spokesman said, “Eligible ages between 65 and 70 will include scientific evidence on the efficacy of Zostabax, as well as expert recommendations from the National Advisory Board on Vaccination (NACI) and Public Health Ontario. They are consistent. ” Response to CBC News.

The new shingles vaccine-Shingrix-is not covered in Ontario.

Gofinkel and Crowcroft hope that governments at all levels will recognize the value (human and financial) of funding adult vaccines.

“Does it make sense to treat [a disease] Once you have? Or does it make more sense to actually do the vaccination? And the data on this is very clear. The vaccination has won and won, “said Gofinkel.

