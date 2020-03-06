March 10 primary: States to vote and delegates in question

Democratic The main voters are poll First in six states since Super Tuesday on March 10th.

These voters will face dramatically different races in the past two weeks. Amy Crobcher, Pete Butytieg and Mike Bloomberg all drop out of the race to support former Vice President Joe Biden Elizabeth Warren has also suspended the campaign, but she has not yet supported anyone.

Biden is gaining momentum following an overwhelming victory in South Carolina and a Super Tuesday Romp including victory in 10 states. He heads Vermontsen. Bernie Sanders With a commitment of 637-559, Hawaiian Tursi Gabard is the only candidate who has not paused the campaign yet.

Voters on March 10 will allocate 9% of delegates to the Democratic National Convention. This means that 53% of available delegates are still ahead.

The following are state and Democratic stakeholders participating in the poll on March 10.

Idaho-20 representatives

Sanders works well in other northwestern states, including Colorado and Utah. However, Idaho will not play a significant role in deciding who will face President Trump in November, as 1,991 delegates are needed to decide on a Democratic nomination.

The last vote ends at 11 PM. ET.

Michigan-125 representatives

Michigan is the March 10 candidate’s biggest award. Sanders’ victory in Michigan in 2016 helped extend the first fight against Hillary Clinton, but a victory on Super Tuesday in Minnesota near Biden may be a positive indicator for the former VP not.

The last vote ends at 9 PM. ET.

Mississippi-36 representatives

Biden’s victory in South Carolina, a similarly diverse state of African-American populations, suggests that Sanders may face difficult battles for Mississippi delegates .

The last vote ends at 8pm. ET.

Missouri-68 representatives

Biden won Super Tuesday in neighboring Tennessee, Arkansas and Tennessee, while Missouri has a metropolitan area that favors Sanders.

The last vote ends at 8 PM. ET.

North Dakota-14 representatives

Given the victories in Colorado and Utah, the fertile land of Sanders, North Dakota offers the smallest collection of delegates available on March 10.

The last vote ends at 8pm. ET.

Washington-89 representatives

Sanders needs to work well in Washington, which will probably offer the second-largest delegate award available on March 10 to avoid giving up further momentum to Biden.

The last vote ends at 11 pm ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.