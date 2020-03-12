March 17 primaries: here are the voting states and the delegates at stake

Democratic voters will go to the polls on Tuesday to vote in the first primary after voters got a chance to see the last two Democratic presidential nominees – former vice president Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders – confront each other in a debate.

Biden took control of the race after victories in 10 states on Super Tuesday and at least four states last Tuesday. He now has a large lead over Sanders in what has become essentially a head-to-head race after billionaire Mike Bloomberg and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren left the race after Super Tuesday. Sanders admitted that the March 10 primaries were not a good night for his campaign but said he would remain in the running for the Democratic nomination on Wednesday.

Tuesday’s races, which grant 15% of all delegates to the Democratic primary and bring the number of award-winning delegates to the Democratic race to 61% of the total available, could be Sanders’ last fight.

Here are the voting states and the delegates at stake on Monday, March 17.

Arizona

There are 67 promised delegates at stake in the Arizona Democratic presidential primary. Results in Arizona will be an important indicator, as Sanders has generally been more successful in western states while Biden has excelled in more diverse states. Arizona, located on the southern border of the United States, is both western and diverse.

Florida

Florida is the largest prize available on March 17, awarding a total of 219 promised delegates. A diverse swing state, a good performance in Florida will help Sanders or Biden prove that they are the most eligible Democrat to face President Trump in November.

Illinois

The home state of former President Barack Obama, Illinois, will distribute 155 delegates promised on March 17. Sanders laid the foundations for Illinois earlier in elementary school, visiting the state for three days at Biden’s on March 11.

Ohio

While Ohio has only the third highest number of delegates from the four states voting in the March 17 primaries, a victory in the all-important General Election State could help Biden make himself look more like the inevitable candidate or to help Sanders relaunch his campaign. The state will grant 136 delegates in total.

