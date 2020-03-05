Marianne Williamson rips James Carville’s ‘ridiculous’ comment on Demus uniting behind Biden

Former Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson, a senator supporter. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. Said on Wednesday, Fox News Wednesday, that Democrat strategist James Kerrville was out of line when the party proposed to unite behind former Vice President. Joe Biden After his powerful Tuesday performance.

“I see the Democratic Party telling Sanders,” Look, don’t drag. ” People want to participate in the general election. They want to beat Donald Trump, “said Kerrville on Tuesday. Night.

“And I think the Sanders show tonight with our most loyal supporters, African-Americans, showed very little. [one of our] The most exciting new constituencies … educated white women, [Sanders] Did not show anything. “

In “The Story,” author and inspirational speaker Williamson told host Martha McCallum that Carville’s comments were in fact incorrect.

“It was ridiculous, James Kerrville, it was ridiculous,” she said powerfully. “It was undemocratic.”

Bloomberg Advisor: TRUMP NEEDS ‘A BOX OF PAMPERS’

Williamson added that Kerrville missed the powerful performance of Sanders in a major Super Tuesday that is flush with both supporters he mentioned:

“By the way, what is California?” She said.

She stated that Kerrville, Clinton’s long-standing ally, who helped then-Governor of Arkansas Bill Clinton, achieved a surprising victory in 1992, saying she was a “ political agent ” and Sanders was his candidate. He would probably have been critical of Biden. ”

“James Carville knows he has his” favorite horse “in this race, but that wasn’t sought,” she is from Louisiana.

Click here to get the FOX NEWS app

Williamson also reported that Senator Elizabeth Warren’s representative had a close meeting with a Sanders officer late Wednesday, reporting that Warren was a strong woman who had to consider the rigorous questions and actions involved in bidding for the White House.

“She knows about moderates who have left the race to support Biden, and are convinced that she has a lot of pressure to do the same for Bernie,” she says. Was. “But always keep people’s humanity first and understand that people must understand what they have to do to make the decisions they make.”