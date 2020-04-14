Marine Atlantic says it can maintain Newfoundland and Labrador supply lines if Oceanex withdraws

Marine Atlantic says it can fill any gap in critical supply lines to Newfoundland and Labrador if pandemic financial losses force Oceanex Inc. to immobilize its vessels and stop transporting freight to St John’s.

The federal agency has a fleet of four vessels; only two are currently operating and these are operating halfway.

“If demand increases and additional capacity is required, Marine Atlantic has the option of adding additional crossings to the schedule with the two vessels currently in standby mode,” said Marine Atlantic spokesperson Darrell Mercer.

Although the federal agency offers insurance, the federal minister for the province also does.

“We are looking at all of the options to make sure the supply chain stays in place,” said Minister of Natural Resources and St. John’s MP Seamus O’Regan, St. John’s morning show Tuesday. “It is far too important, so we will make sure it is done.”

Oceanex Inc., which organizes weekly trips from Montreal and Halifax to St. John’s, says it is losing millions a week due to a drop in cargo volume caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Oceanex Connaigra ship transporting goods to Newfoundland. (Oceanex)

He is asking the federal government to compensate for his losses so that he can continue to supply St. John’s.

“We just can’t go on,” said Sid Hynes, the company’s executive president. “It costs us $ 5 million a week to operate and we run out of about $ 2 million.”

Hynes said the company will almost certainly have to cancel one of its weekly trips from Montreal, dock the boat, and fire people.

He said that the other trip to Montreal and the weekly Halifax-à-St. John’s race may also have to stop if Oceanex cannot get federal financial support.

“The situation is gradually getting worse. The situation is not improving,” said Hynes. “Last week was worse than the week before.”

Hynes is seeking a federal subsidy to cover its losses at least until September.

O’Regan did not describe specific measures to help Oceanex but repeatedly stated that the federal government, through Transport Canada and the Department of Finance, is working on a solution.

Transport Canada “Exploring All Options”

Transport Canada has released a statement on Ottawa’s efforts to provide general support to the shipping industry.

“The shipping industry has been hit hard by the pandemic. Our government has contacted these companies, as well as the provinces and territories affected by this situation. We are exploring all options to understand the challenges and help support the industry. in these unprecedented times, “said Transport Canada spokesperson Livia Belcea.

Premier Dwight Ball of Newfoundland and Labrador has warned that the island has only a five-day food supply at any time and that the loss of Oceanex services could cause critical shortages.

“For the many commodities we currently have in our lives, Oceanex is the supplier,” Ball told CBC News. “So we are literally less than a week away from the food we eat and part of our way of life here in our province.”

Supreme Court appeal dismissed in March

Hynes is no stranger to the freight subsidy debate. Oceanex has been engaged in a legal battle with the federal government since 2016 over the subsidies it grants to Marine Atlantic, its main competitor.

After the federal court took a stand against Oceanex, the company went to the Federal Court of Appeal, which upheld the decision.

On March 26 – as the pandemic tightened its grip on Newfoundland and Labrador – the Supreme Court of Canada refused to hear a final appeal from Oceanex.

According to Oceanex, it ships approximately 75% of all freight destined for St. John’s and half of all freight destined for the province.