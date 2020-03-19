Mario Diaz-Balart and Ben McAdams are the first legislators to announce positive tests for the coronavirus

Representative Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., Became the first member of Congress on Wednesday to announce that he has tested positive for the coronavirus, saying he had fever and headaches this weekend. end.

Shortly after, representative Ben McAdams, D-Utah, said he too had tested positive after developing “mild cold symptoms” on Sunday evening. The 45-year-old actor told voters that he learned the test result for the first time on Wednesday.

The virus had already affected other people on Capitol Hill, which remained closed to visitors. At least two Congress staff have been infected with the virus, and some prominent politicians have self-quarantined at the national and federal levels.

“In an abundance of caution, after votes on Friday March 13, Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart decided to self-quarantine in Washington, DC, and not to return to South Florida due to His wife Tia’s preexisting conditions that put her exceptionally high risk, “said her office in a statement. “On Saturday evening, Congressman Diaz-Balart developed symptoms, including fever and headache. Not long ago, he was informed that he had tested positive for COVID-19. in his forties, Diaz-Balart worked from his apartment in Washington, DC “

Diaz-Balart, 58, added that he “felt much better”.

“However, it is important that everyone takes this very seriously and follows the CDC’s guidelines in order to avoid getting sick and to mitigate the spread of this virus,” said Diaz-Balart. “We must continue to work together to emerge as a stronger country in these difficult times.”

McAdams on Twitter said he was “isolated” at home when he developed “fever, dry cough, and difficult breathing.”

He added that he was organizing meetings by phone and urged everyone to take the virus “seriously”.

Legislators have increasingly practiced social distance in the midst of the epidemic. Earlier this month, Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Representative Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., And several other members of Congress have announced that they will self-quarantine after possible exposure to the virus.

Miami mayor Francis Suarez tested positive for coronavirus last week. Diaz-Balart has served in the United States House of Representatives since 2003.

Senator Michael Bennet, D-Colo., Said he would not quarantine himself Wednesday even after coming into contact with an infected constituent. He was the third member of state congress to learn that he had met a voter who tested positive for the virus, The Denver Post’s. Justin Wingerter reported. The other two legislators voluntarily quarantined themselves.

Also on Wednesday, RNC President Ronna McDaniel tested negative for the coronavirus. Trump himself recently tested negative, said the White House.

In Iran, the coronavirus has killed several lawmakers and high political figures.

Hours earlier today, President Trump described himself as a “war president” fighting an invisible enemy and invoked rarely-used emergency powers to mobilize critical medical supplies against the coronavirus pandemic. The Senate, meanwhile, approved an aid plan that will guarantee sick leave to workers who fall ill.

Trump has used his authority under the 70-year defense production law to give the government more power to run production by private companies and try to overcome shortages of masks, blowers, and other supplies.

And, the Senate overwhelmingly passed a second coronavirus response bill, which Trump then enacted with his signature. The vote was an unbalanced 90-8 despite concerns from many Republicans about a temporary mandate from a new employer to grant sick leave to workers who obtain COVID-19. The measure also aims to make the tests for the virus free.

Chad Pergram and The Associated Press of Fox News contributed to this report.