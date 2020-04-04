Mark Cuban flirts with 2020 presidential bid in post-coronavirus ‘America 2.0’

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Mark Cuban flirts with presidential candidacy in acoronavirus “America 2.0,” he revealed.

In an interview with Axios, the billionaire owner of the Dallas Mavericks, discussed his views on the future of America after the coronavirus pandemic. Cuban has repeatedly spoken of the “unique opportunity” that the Americans face.

When asked if this opportunity could include a presidential candidacy, Cuban was shy, but did not rule out the possibility.

“If it had been a month ago, I would have said absolutely not. But obviously things are crazy, things are changing. So I will keep an open mind. But I seriously doubt it. ”

Cuban previously considered presidential candidacy in 2016, with supposed pressure to run a third party campaign for the White House, but he dismissed it as “too late” at the time.

“I doubt it,” he said of a new offer in 2020. “But everything is reset right now. You never say never.”

“It’s always plausible, it’s definitely doable. It’s just a matter of should you do it? ”

If he ran, Cuban would be the third billionaire candidate to enter the race. Tom Steyer and Michael Bloomberg both spent millions trying to get out of an overcrowded Democratic primary, but they only managed to handle a handful of delegates.

Cuban recently spoke about the American landscape in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic. He repeatedly mentioned “America 2.0”, which presents a “unique opportunity” for businesses and individuals to reshape the country in the future.

“If you have a vision for America 2.0, now is the time.”

“This is a full reset. All of those things you were wondering about. I wonder if we tried this, I wonder if we tried this. Now we can try them.”

He took pictures of 3Mechoing President Trump’s concerns about the company’s practices, even applauding the President for invoking the War Powers Act to keep the company’s documents at the national level.

He called the company “arrogant” for remaining silent on the matter.

“Maybe they can’t solve the problem,” he said. “I understand, but you can’t ghost the American people.”