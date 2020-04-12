Mark Cuban predicts an innovation that will change the world following an outbreak and keeps the door open to the 2020 candidacy

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark cuban believes that despite the negative impact, the coronavirus took place in the United States, it will result in an innovation that will change the world – and perhaps its own presidential race.

In a conversation with “Fox News Sunday”, Cuban predicted that the difficulties the country is facing will prompt entrepreneurs to meet today’s challenges.

“So there will be a lot of changes; there will be a lot of uncertainty. But from this uncertainty will come new big companies, “said Cuban, adding later,” I have no doubt in my mind that in five years or 10 years we will look back and there will be 25 or 50 companies that started the pandemic of 2020 which is simply incredible and which changes the world. “

President Trump predicted a strong and rapid economic recovery once normalcy returns to the country, leaving the United States stronger than before. Although Cuba agreed that the U.S. will experience new economic heights after the pandemic ends, he doubted it would be as fast as Trump thinks.

“People are not just going to venture outside. They will not go to large gatherings. They will not feel confident from the start. There is going to be a lot of dread. And this concern will lead people not to spend money. “

Cuban noted that there is a fear that the coronavirus will return at some point. He also warned that if companies were to lay off millions of workers, they would not jump to hire everyone immediately.

“I have no doubt that we will come back and that we will be stronger than ever,” he said. “But it won’t happen immediately.”

Cuban said the economy would not just reopen in one fell swoop; rather, it will take “small steps”. In terms of allowing his own employees to go back to work, he said he would rely on the experts.

“When scientists say that my employees can return to work safely, that’s when I will feel confident enough to let them go back to work,” he said.

The next Cuban company could put him in a position to lead the national recovery, as he recognized that a presidential candidacy could be in his future. Although he admits that this is not a serious thought at the moment, he would not call it an impossibility given the current state of affairs.

“I never would have considered it before a month ago, but now things are changing quickly and drastically,” he said. Cuban said he was not “actively pursuing” anything yet, but noted that anything could happen, even if the deadline for independent candidates has already passed in some states.

“I’m just keeping the door open,” he said.

In the meantime, Cuba has challenged some of the methods used by the federal government to help the economy stay afloat, such as the small business loans made available through the payroll protection plan. Instead of forcing companies to apply for loans, which has proven to be a long, complicated and difficult process, he said banks should simply provide overdraft protection for checks issued by companies for their regular expenses.

“With an overdraft protection program, businesses could just go on as usual, pay their wages, pay their insurance, pay utilities, rent, et cetera, and they wouldn’t have that fear of not be able to make these payments, “he said.

Cuban also warned that the federal government should be tough on big companies receiving bailout money, saying they shouldn’t let CEOs set the terms or conditions of how it should work.

He also suggested that one way the government can help the airline industry without simply offering a document is to prepay government travel expenses.

Despite this approach, Cuba has recognized that even big companies need help and that the government should provide it.

“I mean, look, they’re coming for money for a reason. And it’s taxpayers’ money. So I’m not saying don’t give them money, but there must be terms and conditions that really put the taxpayer first, “he said.