Mark Cuban Says 3M Not a Good Corporate Citizen After Mask Shortage Raised Prices

As American companies step in to coronavirus Monday, billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban called 3M to manage the shortage of fan masks which led to price increases.

“They were silent. Every health care provider and all of America was really stressed out because all we heard about was the shortage of surgical masks, but so many people, including me, including you, including the federal authorities – they are receiving offers from millions and millions of surgical masks at these crazy prices, “said Cuban.Fox & Friends. “

The owner of Dallas Mavericks said that in the midst of the shortage of protective masks, 3M had not “discussed the operation of the supply chain, the problems and how to create a solution.”

“They died of silence,” said Cuban.

After researching, Cuban said that while 3M has vowed to make as many ventilation masks as possible, it has found that they only sell them through “authorized distributors”.

Cuban said it also discovered that 3M was imposing “onerous credit requirements” on the purchase of their ventilation masks, leading to “free for all” and “first come, first served” services among companies wishing to resell masks.

Cuban went on to say, “And then the people who sold them then made prices. We have come to a point where I think, [New York] Governor [Andrew] Cuomo said they paid $ 7 a mask rather than the 85 cents a mask they paid before that. Someone is pricing in a national emergency – it’s criminal. “

GM, Ventec Life Systems and StopTheSpread.org, a coordinated private sector response to COVID-19, are working together so Ventec can increase its production of respiratory care products as hospitals in the United States face a possible shortage of ventilators .

3M has doubled its production of N95 respiratory masks since the coronavirus epidemic at a rate of nearly 100 million per month, Street Insider reported.

Cuba said 3M was not a “good corporate citizen.”

“I’m not going to put everything on 3M, but they should have intervened and done something right away.”

